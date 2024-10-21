Home Depot (HD) closed at $406.40 on Monday, 2.1% lower on the day.
Home Depot's stock price has increased 17.27% so far this year, more than the 14.6% advance registered by the overall Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) index.
On Monday, the DJIA fell by -0.8% to close at 42,931.6 points. The three leaders were Boeing (BA), Apple (AAPL) and Intel (INTC), while the three laggards were Merck (MRK), American Express (AXP) and Travelers (TRV).
Back to Home Depot, its latest earnings report from fiscal Q2 showed that earnings per share (EPS) were at $4.70. Revenue, meanwhile, stood at $43.2 billion.
The next earnings report for Home Depot will be published on November 12.
Analysts expect Home Depot’s earnings per share to come in at $3.66 for Q3, while revenue is seen at $39.1 billion.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
