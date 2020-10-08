Greece's 10-year bond yield hits record low

The 10-year Greek government bond yield fell to a record low of 0.933% on Wednesday, surpassing the previous lifetime low of 0.99% reached on Aug. 7.

The yield slipped on expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce additional monetary easing measures, preserved buying activity for Greek bonds, as noted by popular macro analyst Holger Zscahepitz.

There is widespread consensus in the market that the ECB would announce an increase in asset purchases in December, given the inflation in the common currency area has recently turned negative.