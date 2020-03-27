Gold: The multi-year high at $1,703.18 can be retested

The yellow metal has recovered nicely after plummeting in the last two weeks. Gold has room to retest the multi-year high at $1,703.18, in the opinion of Valeria Bednarik from FXStreet.
Key quotes
“In the weekly chart, spot gold has recovered above a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have U-turned, the Momentum bouncing from its mid-line and the RSI recovering into positive ground.”
“In the daily chart, the metal has also recovered above its 20 SMA, located in the 1,590.00 area. Technical indicators have erased oversold conditions, but lost directional strength after reaching neutral readings.”
“The weekly high at 1,643.90 is the immediate resistance ahead of 1,660. Beyond this last, spot has room to re-test the multi-year high at 1,703.18.”
“The 1,606.60 level provides support ahead of the daily 20 SMA. Below this last, the bearish case will be stronger, with the 1,500 level at sight.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
