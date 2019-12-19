Gold Technical Analysis: Doji on D1, trading above 21-day EMA keep buyers hopeful

- Gold stalls the previous two day’s declines.
- A daily closing beyond 38.2% Fibonacci retracement will extend the recent recovery.
- The five-week-old ascending trend line can continue challenging sellers after 21-day EMA.
Gold prices pause the previous two-day declines while taking the bids to $1477.80 during early Thursday. The safe-haven metal trades successfully beyond 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) wherein Wednesday’s bullish Doji formation on the daily chart indicates further recovery.
Even so, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of late-September to early-November fall, at $1,480, seems to limit the bullion’s immediate upside.
A daily closing past-38.2% Fibonacci retracement can accelerate the yellow metal’s recovery towards 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $1,490 and November 06 high of $1,494 ahead of highlighting $1,500 to buyers.
Meanwhile, sellers will look for entry below the 21-day EMA level of $1,472. In doing so, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, at $1,466.80, could become their immediate target.
However, an upward sloping trend line since November 12, at $1,460.70, will question the commodity’s further declines below $1,466.80.
Gold daily chart
Trend: Recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1477.92
|Today Daily Change
|2.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|1475.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1467.34
|Daily SMA50
|1477.91
|Daily SMA100
|1491.33
|Daily SMA200
|1412.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1479.32
|Previous Daily Low
|1470.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1486.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1458.82
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1473.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1476.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1471.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1466.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1462.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1479.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1483.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1488.41
