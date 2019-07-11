Gold technical analysis: Bulls showing lack of commitments

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland

The precious metal's prices have consolidated in 1381 and 1439. There are a series of bearish pin bars on the daily charts, signifying resistance and lack of commitment from the buyers. The 20-day moving average supports but on a break lower, bears would target a 50% retracement of the April swing lows to late June swing highs around 1352. On the flipside, however, bulls broke the 1410 level and marked 1418 tops. Bulls can look ahead to the 1440 key resistance which makes way for a continuation to the May 2012 lows at 1527.
 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1404.79
Today Daily Change -14.17
Today Daily Change % -1.00
Today daily open 1418.96
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1392.03
Daily SMA50 1334.83
Daily SMA100 1316.18
Daily SMA200 1286.6
Levels
Previous Daily High 1419
Previous Daily Low 1390.08
Previous Weekly High 1436.2
Previous Weekly Low 1382.02
Previous Monthly High 1438.66
Previous Monthly Low 1306.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1407.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1401.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 1399.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 1380.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 1370.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 1428.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 1438.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 1457.54

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends decline, turns negative for the day

EUR/USD extends decline, turns negative for the day

The EUR/USD pair extends its decline below the 1.1250 level, trimming intraday gains as US June inflation generated doubts about how aggressive the Federal Reserve could be.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings

GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2550, extending its gains. Fed Chair Powell's dovish words weigh on the USD. BOE Gov. Mark Carney has said that a no-deal Brexit could cause a material economic disruption.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY climbs to 108.30 supported by rising US T-bond yields

USD/JPY climbs to 108.30 supported by rising US T-bond yields

The USD/JPY pair dropped below the 108 mark earlier in the day amid the broad-based USD weakness but didn't have a difficult time staging a rebound in the second half of the day.

USD/JPY News

Gold extends retreat from weekly highs, falls below $1410

Gold extends retreat from weekly highs, falls below $1410

Gold prices are falling significantly on Thursday amid a recovery of the US Dollar supported by higher US yields.

Gold News

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location