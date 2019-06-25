Gold technical analysis: 100-HMA triggers the U-turn towards $1421

Oversold RSI, 100-HMA pull the Gold prices back towards immediate horizontal resistance.

$1382 and 200-HMA should gain market attention during the fresh downpour.

Gold is on a run towards near-term horizontal-resistance following its U-turn from the 100-hour moving average (HMA) ticks it up to $1407.80 ahead of the European open on Wednesday.

While multiple extremes marked during last two-days highlight $1421 as the key resistance, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the bullion’s rise since June 17, at $1413.56, may serve as the closest upside barrier.

During the precious-metal’s extended recovery beyond $1421, latest high around $1438.66 and the April 2013 top near $1488 can become bull’s favorites.

It is worth noting that the 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) recently bounced off the oversold territory.

Alternatively, a downside break of $1405 HMA support can take halt around Friday’s bottom surrounding $1382 ahead of visiting an area comprising 200-HMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near $1373/75.

If at all the quote keep trading southwards beneath $1373, $1362 and $1348 might lure the sellers.

Gold hourly chart

Trend: Bullish