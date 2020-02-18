Gold struggles to stay strong beyond $1600, Chinese headlines in focus

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold pulls back from the seven-week top as traders await fresh clues from China.
  • The latest numbers from Hubei, China’s Xi and trade-positive news check the bullion buyers.
  • Coronavirus updates, US data will be in the spotlight.

Gold prices step back from monthly high to $1,601.30 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The bullion earlier surged as headlines concerning China fuelled risk-off while a lack of major negative seems to trigger the latest pullback.

Coronavirus infections recede, death toll increases…

While Caixin raised doubts over the receding coronavirus numbers on Tuesday, the latest figures from Hubei, the epicenter of the deadly virus, suggest a mixed picture. As per the release, there are 1,693 new cases on February 18 versus 1,807 of February 17. The report also mentions 132 new deaths compared to 93 noted the previous day.

Read: Coronavirus peaking? How will it impact the global economies and FX?

China’s Xi remains optimistic…

Following Moody’s downgrade of China’s growth forecasts, Chinese President Xi Jinping was cited by Reuters to keep the economic optimism. “China can meet its economic growth target in 2020 despite the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, state television quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday,” said the reported.

In addition to the Chinese President’s optimism, the earlier announced tariff cut on the 696 US goods by Beijing also plays in favor of the risk reset.

That said, the market’s risk tone remains sluggish with the US 10-year treasury yields recovering to 1.564% from sub-1.56% whereas S&P 500 Futures also following the suit with 0.13% gains to 3,375.

Given the current pullback in trade sentiment, investors will keep eyes on any headlines from China for further direction whereas the US economic calendar could entertain momentum traders afterward.

Technical Analysis

Unless declining back below the early-month top near $1,594, prices can continue to challenge the yearly high surrounding $1,612.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1601.07
Today Daily Change 20.12
Today Daily Change % 1.27%
Today daily open 1580.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1570.97
Daily SMA50 1539.07
Daily SMA100 1510.29
Daily SMA200 1467.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1583.84
Previous Daily Low 1578.88
Previous Weekly High 1584.36
Previous Weekly Low 1561.99
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1580.77
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1581.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 1578.61
Daily Pivot Point S2 1576.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 1573.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 1583.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 1586.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 1588.53

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Weak below 0.6700 ahead of Aussie Q4 Wage Price Index

AUD/USD: Weak below 0.6700 ahead of Aussie Q4 Wage Price Index

AUD/USD awaits fresh direction near seven days’ low while taking rounds to 0.6690 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. Broad risk-off based on coronavirus fears, bearish RBA minutes failed trade-positive nears from China.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: A touch lower than 110.00 amid broad US dollar strength, risk-off

USD/JPY: A touch lower than 110.00 amid broad US dollar strength, risk-off

USD/JPY trades mildly positive to 109.90 during the early Asian session, ahead of the Tokyo open, on Wednesday. The risk barometer recently failed to portray the market’s fears from China’s coronavirus amid broad US dollar strength.

USD/JPY News

Wuhan Mother Speaks Out “No Beds, No Medicine, All Lies”

Wuhan Mother Speaks Out “No Beds, No Medicine, All Lies”

Only normal citizens are suffering. The government does not care about us. We can't buy medicine with money. We can't go to the hospital with money. Here's a heart wrenching video of a Wuhan mother who cannot take the lies anymore.

Read more

Gold struggles to stay strong beyond $1600, Chinese headlines in focus

Gold struggles to stay strong beyond $1600, Chinese headlines in focus

Gold prices step back from monthly high to $1,601.30 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The bullion earlier surged as headlines concerning China fuelled risk-off while a lack of major negative seems to trigger the latest pullback.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures