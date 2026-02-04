Gold: Strong rebound after sharp declines – UOB

Gold prices rebounded strongly on Tuesday, reversing previous declines. The price rose by US$285.38 (6.1%) to US$4,946.76 per troy ounce. Silver also saw a significant rebound, increasing by US$5.89 (7.4%) to US$85.16 per troy ounce. This recovery comes amid ongoing market dynamics and investor sentiment. UOB Group's Global Economics & Markets Research Team highlights the importance of gold's price movements in the current economic landscape.

"After two sessions of sharp declines, gold price rebounded strongly on Tue. By the end of the session, gold price rose by US$ 285.38 (6.1%) to US$4,946.76/ troy ounce, reversing all of Mon’s decline."

"Silver also rebounded meaningfully by US$5.89 (7.4%) to US$85.16/troy ounce, just a sliver below last Fri’s close but 27% off its peak on 28 Jan."

