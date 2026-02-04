Gold: Prices surge after slump – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank's Macro Strategy report highlights a significant recovery in Gold prices, which posted their largest daily gain since 2008. Gold rose by 6.12% to $4,947/oz, with further increases noted overnight. The report indicates that dip buyers are returning to the market following a substantial slump in precious metals.

Gold prices show signs of recovery

"In fact, gold prices (+6.12%) posted their biggest daily gain since 2008, moving up to $4,947/oz, whilst silver (+7.43 %) was back up to $85.16/oz."

"Clearly they’re still a long way from the highs, but it was clear that dip buyers were coming back in after the biggest slump in decades."

"And that trend has continued overnight, with gold (+2.72%) now back up to $5,081/oz."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)