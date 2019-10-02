Gold pulls back from 50-day EMA as risk-tone resettles

Gold fails to extend recent upside amid a lack of fresh clues.

Downbeat Asian stocks fall short of winning over the Bullion sellers.

Following its pullback from early-August lows, Gold prices fail to remain strong as buyers await fresh signals of recent risk aversion. In doing so, the yellow metal presently declines to $1,476.16 ahead of the European open on Wednesday.

The yellow metal bounced off $1,455 on Tuesday as fears of global slowdown unearthed on the back of disappointing activity numbers from the key global economies.

As a result, Wall Street closed in a sea of red while the Asian stocks follow the suit. However, a lack of catalysts during Asian session, coupled with Chinese traders’ absence, kept a lid on the safe-haven buyers.

Also portraying the risk reset is the US 10-year Treasury yields that recover nearly two basis points (bps) to 1.663% after diving more than three bps the other day. Furthermore, investors were also taken aback by Iran’s readiness to have unconditional talks with Saudi Arabia, as noted by the Aljazeera.

While the absence of major data/events is likely to offer a dull trading day, traders will seek confirmation of recent risk-off from the speech of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams and early indication of Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls, i.e. the US ADP Employment Change.

Technical Analysis

FXStreet Analyst Ross J Burland portrays the bullion’s recent decline as lacking to break the key Fibonacci retracement level: