Gold prices stay above $1,680 as risk-tone dwindles amid quiet markets

- Gold prices recover the early-day declines amid fresh risk aversion.
- Upbeat numbers from China, South Korea and Germany fail to cover pessimism concerning the US.
- A light economic calendar keeps virus updates as the key.
Despite marking no major gains on a day, Gold prices extend the latest recovery moves from $1,680 while taking rounds to $1,684 by the press time of early Monday. Although receding risks of coronavirus from the earlier hotspots seem to have weighed on the bullion, the challenges to the US are likely favoring the market’s rush to risk-safety. Even so, the Easter Monday holiday in major countries seems to limit the safe-havens moves.
China’s Hubei registers one more day without any fresh cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) whereas South Korea’s pandemic cases recently dropped to the seven-week low. Further, data from Germany also cites the three-week low in the daily rise while adding 2,537 fresh cases to 123,016 on April 13.
On the other hand, the numbers of cases from the US have crossed 556,000 mark, as per CNN, while the death toll rose to 22,073 according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
While citing the fears of the pandemic outbreak, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari earlier said that the US economy faces 'long, hard road' to recover from coronavirus.
To portray the risk aversion, the US stock futures register more than 1.0% losses by the press time whereas Japan’s NIKKEI also declines 1.50% to 19,070 by the time of writing.
Even if a lack of major data/events could keep gold trading choppy, risk aversion could keep the buyers hopeful. It should also be noted that the US dollar has recently witnessed a pullback and could challenge the buyers.
Technical analysis
An ascending trend line from March 20, currently near $1,680, could keep short-term declines limited. Meanwhile, buyers await a clear break above $1,700 to question the previous month high surrounding $1,703.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1683.07
|Today Daily Change
|-1.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1684.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1587.32
|Daily SMA50
|1599.54
|Daily SMA100
|1556.37
|Daily SMA200
|1519.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1690.42
|Previous Daily Low
|1643.82
|Previous Weekly High
|1690.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1609.15
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1672.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1661.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1655.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1626.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1608.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1701.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1719.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1748.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains flat even as bullish bets hit highest since June 2018
The buying interest in the single currency remains weak, keeping EUR/USD sidelined near 1.0935 while heading into the European session. Reports of bullish market positioning have so far failed to draw fresh bids for the common currency.
GBP/USD: Downbeat UK GDP forecast cap upside in Sterling
Sterling finds no takers as UK's finance minister warns of massive economic contraction. The coronavirus-led uncertainty could keep the US dollar better bid. European markets are closed on account of Easter Monday.
Forex Today: Easter Monday limits market moves amid virus-led risk-off
Asian session remains mostly illiquid amid off at Australia, New Zealand. A lack of major data / events from China, Japan also contributes to the market’s inactivity. Coronavirus-led risk aversion regains attention as the US tops Italy to be the global hotspot.
WTI: On the bids above monthly support trend line
WTI recovers from the short-term falling trend line. 50% Fibonacci retracement, the four-week-old falling trend line on bulls’ radars. Sellers can aim for $20 following the sustained break of the support line.
Gold: Drops 1%, bearish RSI divergence on 1H chart
Gold is flashing red on Monday despite the renewed coronavirus concerns and signs of risk-off in the US stock futures. Gold's hourly chart suggests scope for a deeper price pullback. Gold drops alongside losses in the US stock futures.