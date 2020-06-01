Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD teasing a rectangle breakout, $1750 in sight

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD teasing a rectangle breakout, $1750 in sight
Gold prices (XAU/USD) are trading with sizeable gains in Monday’s thin Asian market conditions, trading near a new weekly high of $1740.74. The extension of last week’s rally in the yellow metal is mainly driven by the sell-off in the US dollar across the board, in the wake of US-China trade war relief and escalating US riots.
Friday’s US President Donald Trump’s speech on China’s forceful national security legislation on Hong Kong was softer-than-expected and did not target the trade relationship between the two countries. Therefore, the risk appetite returned and killed the haven demand for the greenback, which in turn benefitted gold.
Asia FX & Gold: Rioting in US cities highlights investors’ psychological struggle
Geopolitical risk remains supportive amid a plethora of bullish for gold themes while anarchy on the streets in the US could dent the nascent reopening recovery. But gold investors are also taking note that early reopening states are seeing a rebound in new cases. On May 30, California increased 3273 claims, the highest one day increase ever. Texas increased in 1714 cases. On the margin, the US three-day growth of infection numbers increased to 4.2%, the highest in a week (vs. 3.4% three-days ago).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates the rally above 0.67 on China's PMI, weaker USD
AUD/USD consolidates the rally 0.6700 after the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 50.7. Bulls are relieved that Trump's China news conference didn't mention trade, downing the US dollar broadly. Focus shifts to US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
USD/JPY off highs, tracks broad USD weakness
USD/JPY drops back towards 107.50 following another failed attempt towards 108.00, despite a risk-on rally in the Asian equities. The spot tracks broad US dollar weakness, especially after US President Trump's softer stance on China boosted risk appetite.
Trump tenderness, China's Caixin, boost Asia
Asia is off to a rollicking start to the week with equities performing strongly and currency markets rotating out of haven US Dollars. The turbocharging of bullish sentiment this morning has multiple drivers starting with President Donald Trump.
Gold: Teasing a rectangle breakout, $1750 in sight
Gold bulls gathering pace for the next push higher. The extension of last week’s rally in the yellow metal is mainly driven by the sell-off in the US dollar across the board, in the wake of US-China trade war relief and escalating US riots.
WTI: Overbought RSI challenges the bulls above $35.50
WTI seesaws around 7-week-old resistance line, retreats from highest since March 11. A short-term ascending trend line on the bears’ radars during the pullback. 100-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement together offers strong upside barrier.