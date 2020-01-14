Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD slips to 11-day low as risk assets draw bids

Fighting the Fed (and the Crooked Banks) by Holding Gold
Market forecaster Martin Zweig famously warned investors against underestimating the power of the Federal Reserve Bank to control markets. He coined the phrase “Don’t fight the Fed” back in the 80’s. Precious metals investors are wondering if this is still good advice.
On one hand, it is pretty hard to argue with that bit of wisdom. The Fed Zweig was referencing had begun taking a more overt role in markets, using interest rates as a tool for managing the economy.
Gold slips to 11-day low as risk assets draw bids
Gold continues to lose altitude amid increased demand for risk assets.At press time, the yellow metal is trading at $1,537 per Oz, the lowest level since Jan. 3. Prices are currently down nearly 4.6% from the six-year high of $1,611 reached last week.
The yellow metal is losing altitude amid the uptick in the risky assets. The futures on the S&P 500 are currently reporting a 0.10% gain, meaning the index is likely to open Tuesday on a positive, having hit fresh record highs on Monday.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.8
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.06
|Today daily open
|17.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.76
|Daily SMA50
|17.3
|Daily SMA100
|17.61
|Daily SMA200
|16.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.11
|Previous Daily Low
|17.92
|Previous Weekly High
|18.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.7
|Previous Monthly High
|18.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.27
AUD/USD off lows, re-takes 0.6900 on better China Trade data, risk-on
AUD/USD trims losses to retest 0.6900, as the sentiment around the Aussie dollar remains somewhat buoyed by US-China trade deal optimism and a big beat on the Chinese Exports and Imports data for December.
USD/JPY holds the upside above 110.00 amid risk-on
USD/JPY defends the 110 handle, having printed fresh eight-month highs at 110.21. Bulls now target 110.50s for confluence resistance target. The yen remains on the offers amid upbeat risk tone fuelled by US-China trade deal hopes.
Trump and China to Sign Trade War Ceasefire on Wednesday
On Wednesday, the US and China will sign a compromise deal that will calm but not end a two-year trade war. Hooray, we have a deal at last, assuming nothing happens between now and Wednesday. But serious issues linger.
Gold slips to 11-day low as risk assets draw bids
Gold slips to 11-day low as risk assets draw bids. Gold's price pullback continues amid risk-on action in the financial markets. Risk assets are drawing bids on continued easing of US-China tensions.
GBP/USD: Below 1.30, eyes head-and-shoulders support
GBP/USD ran into offers on Monday as expected and fell below 1.30, validating the sign of buyer exhaustion on the weekly chart. The pair now looks set to test the head-and-shoulders neckline support at 1.2960.