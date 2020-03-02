Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD picks up a safe-haven bid in a correction of Friday's sell-off

Gold firms in proximity of the $1,600s, correcting a heavily long squeeze
Gold is consolidating in a bullish correction of Friday's sell-off, up some 0.6% at the time of writing having travelled from a low of $1,575.63 to a high of $1,610.99 on the day so far. Friday's sentiment surrounding the prospects of a coordinated effort of central bankers coming to the rescue set-off a stamped in profit-taking triggering sell-stops, resulting in the biggest daily drop in the precious metal in seven years. Gold plummeted over 5% on the day following remarks from Federal Reserve's Chair Jerome Powell.
Gold rebounds but more pain than gains likely
Gold and silver have both rebounded today, along with equity markets. But after last week’s big falls, more pain could be on the way for gold bulls than gains this week. As we reported the possibility earlier last week, safe-haven gold continued to head lower despite widespread concerns over the outbreak of coronavirus. However, I didn’t think the metal would fall as much as it did on Friday. The fact that it did, means I must revise my expectations. So, while I still remain bullish on gold in the long term, I now think prices may go on to correct themselves for a while before starting to push higher again.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at high ground amid hopes for central bank intervention
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150 as hopes for coordinated central bank action is expected in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Disease headlines are rocking markets.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.28 as BOE pledges coronavirus stimulus
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.28 as the BOE pledged to take all steps to protect stability. Earlier, cable rose in response to the Fed's announcement of help to markets. Brexit talks have kicked off with low expectations.
Gold firms in proximity of the $1,600s, correcting a heavily long squeeze
Gold is consolidating in a bullish correction of Friday's sell-off, up some 0.6% at the time of writing having travelled from a low of $1,575.63 to a high of $1,610.99 on the day so far.
Crypto: Rebound attempt in challenging environments
After a week in which crypto space suffers a sell-off similar that the one seen in equities markets, the money is back to the crypto board.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.