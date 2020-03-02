Gold firms in proximity of the $1,600s, correcting a heavily long squeeze

- Gold picks up a safe-haven bid in a correction of Friday's sell-off.
- The bullish narrative remains widespread, keeping close eye on the positioning in gold.
Gold is consolidating in a bullish correction of Friday's sell-off, up some 0.6% at the time of writing having travelled from a low of $1,575.63 to a high of $1,610.99 on the day so far. Friday's sentiment surrounding the prospects of a coordinated effort of central bankers coming to the rescue set-off a stamped in profit-taking triggering sell-stops, resulting in the biggest daily drop in the precious metal in seven years. Gold plummeted over 5% on the day following remarks from Federal Reserve's Chair Jerome Powell.
Central banks in focus
In his afternoon statement on Friday, Powell said the Federal Reserve is “closely monitoring” developments and stands ready to “use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy”, hinting to the markets that the Fed is poised to implement rate cuts at any point. Rumours have been circulating that there could be a coordinated effort by a communique of central bankers to lower global interest rates to quell the storms of volatility and economic damage pertaining to the coronavirus.
We have the Reserve Bank of Australia today which will give markets a firm insight. A Bloomberg survey suggests that forecasters are almost evenly split in the chances of a 25 bps rate cut although according to the money market, it appears to be fairly certain that the RBA will cut rates and a policy decision is likely to be viewed by many investors as an taste of what could follow.
Meanwhile, a second death from the virus in the US has amplified fears over a wider spread of the disease which buffers the appetite for gold in the New York session on Monday. News that the death rate has now tolled the 3,000 mark according to reports as the number of worldwide cases rapidly approaches the 100k number, the World Health Organisation has raised the severity of the situation.
"We are in uncharted territory," – Dr. Tedros Adhanom
We are in uncharted territory," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at Monday's daily briefing in Geneva, " the WHO will not hesitate to describe this as a pandemic if that's what the evidence suggests." "But we need to see this in perspective," he added, noting that a vast majority of countries with cases have not demonstrated community-level transmission and about 90% of all confirmed cases were reported in China, mostly in a single province. The epidemics in South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan remain the WHO's "greatest concern," according to Tedros.
The safe-haven appeal of gold will continue to play out, and Friday's profit-taking maks room for additional investments in the precious metal complex. "Precious metals are recovering from a meaningful pullback that has taken place as money managers sold winner to cover losers amid the equity market carnage," analysts at TD Securities explained.
"We caution that the bullish narrative remains widespread, with per-trader positioning still overextended and ETF holdings still printing all-time highs. It is worth keeping an eye on the ETF data this week as a reversal in holdings in the aftermath of Friday's sell-off could continue to add pressure on gold prices in the near-term, as money managers could continue to rush for the exits."
Gold levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1594.28
|Today Daily Change
|15.78
|Today Daily Change %
|1.00
|Today daily open
|1578.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1594.74
|Daily SMA50
|1566.05
|Daily SMA100
|1521.73
|Daily SMA200
|1483.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1649.62
|Previous Daily Low
|1562.94
|Previous Weekly High
|1689.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1562.94
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1596.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1616.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1544.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1510.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1457.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1631.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1683.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1717.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at high ground amid hopes for central bank intervention
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150 as hopes for coordinated central bank action is expected in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Disease headlines are rocking markets.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.28 as BOE pledges coronavirus stimulus
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.28 as the BOE pledged to take all steps to protect stability. Earlier, cable rose in response to the Fed's announcement of help to markets. Brexit talks have kicked off with low expectations.
Gold firms in proximity of the $1,600s, correcting a heavily long squeeze
Gold is consolidating in a bullish correction of Friday's sell-off, up some 0.6% at the time of writing having travelled from a low of $1,575.63 to a high of $1,610.99 on the day so far.
Crypto: Rebound attempt in challenging environments
After a week in which crypto space suffers a sell-off similar that the one seen in equities markets, the money is back to the crypto board.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.