Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to test key 50-DMA hurdle on its way to $2000
Following the settlement at two-week highs of $1930, Gold (XAU/USD) remains poised to extend the bullish momentum into a fresh week, courtesy of a classic technical breakout on the daily chart.
On Friday, the metal finally delivered a daily closing above the critical upside barrier at $1911, the confluence of the 21-daily moving average (DMA) and falling trendline resistance, yielding a falling wedge breakdown.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates recent gains above $1,900
Gold takes rounds to $1,928/29, following the day-start weakness to $1,926.40, during the pre-Tokyo open Asian trading on Monday. The yellow metal rose to the highest since September 21 on Friday as the broad US dollar weakness, coupled with the risk-on mood, favored the buyers. However, the recent headlines concerning the American stimulus, Brexit and the coronavirus (COVID-19) question the bullion’s further upside. Even so, a lack of major catalysts and a long weekend at the US limit the downside momentum.
On Friday, US President Donald Trump’s fresh bid for the coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus, worth the $1.8 trillion, propelled global risk markets. The same dimmed the US dollar’s safe-haven demand and dragged the US dollar index (DXY) to the lowest in three weeks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
