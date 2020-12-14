Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD loses bullish momentum ahead of next week's key events

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays pressured below $1,850 amid risk-on mood

Gold drops to $1,837.50, down 0.12% intraday, during Monday’s Asian trading. In doing so, the yellow metal keeps the downside momentum portrayed at the week’s start while following the risk-positive headlines. However, bears are also cautious amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes and a lack of clarity over the key issues.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1835.93 Today Daily Change -3.41 Today Daily Change % -0.19 Today daily open 1839.34 Trends Daily SMA20 1838.62 Daily SMA50 1874.97 Daily SMA100 1910.26 Daily SMA200 1809.34 Levels Previous Daily High 1847.78 Previous Daily Low 1824.16 Previous Weekly High 1875.34 Previous Weekly Low 1822.22 Previous Monthly High 1965.58 Previous Monthly Low 1764.6 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1838.76 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1833.18 Daily Pivot Point S1 1826.41 Daily Pivot Point S2 1813.47 Daily Pivot Point S3 1802.79 Daily Pivot Point R1 1850.03 Daily Pivot Point R2 1860.71 Daily Pivot Point R3 1873.65

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD loses bullish momentum ahead of next week's key events

The XAU/USD pair built on previous week’s gains and touched its highest level in two weeks at $1,875.79 on Tuesday. In addition to the technical buying pressure that gathered momentum after the pair closed above the 20- day SMA back in early December, the USD’s poor performance fueled the rally. However, XAU/USD lost its traction in the second half of the week and erased the majority of its weekly gains before settling below $1,850.



