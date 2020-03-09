Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD fails to keep it above $1,700 as bulls catch a breath

Gold fails to keep it above $1,700 as bulls catch a breath

Following its run-up to the highest since December 2012, Gold prices drop to $1,662.80, down 0.73%, ahead of the European open on Monday. The yellow metal’s early-day run-up could be attributed to the week-start risk-off whereas the latest declines might have taken clues from the global policymakers’ readiness to counter the coronavirus (COVID-19).

A complete blockage in Lombardy and the rising death toll in Italy, coupled with the news from Saudi Arabia and Russia, triggered the early-Asian risk-off moves. The momentum propelled the yellow metal towards a multi-month top piercing $1,700, high of $1,703.40.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1671.6 Today Daily Change -2.58 Today Daily Change % -0.15 Today daily open 1674.18 Trends Daily SMA20 1613.87 Daily SMA50 1580.15 Daily SMA100 1529.33 Daily SMA200 1491.98 Levels Previous Daily High 1692.34 Previous Daily Low 1642.33 Previous Weekly High 1692.34 Previous Weekly Low 1575.58 Previous Monthly High 1689.4 Previous Monthly Low 1547.56 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1673.24 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1661.43 Daily Pivot Point S1 1646.89 Daily Pivot Point S2 1619.61 Daily Pivot Point S3 1596.88 Daily Pivot Point R1 1696.9 Daily Pivot Point R2 1719.63 Daily Pivot Point R3 1746.91

Gold: Call (bullish) bias strongest on record, risk reversals show

Call options on gold are drawing record premiums, indicating increased demand for bullish bets amid broad-based risk aversion in the financial markets. One-month risk reversals on gold (XAU1MRR) have surged to a record high of 4.30 from Friday's print of 3.975, having bottomed out near 0.85 on Feb. 12.

A positive number indicates the implied volatility premium or demand for calls is higher than that for puts. Gold's spot price is currently trading at $1,698 per Oz, representing a 1.5% gain on the day. The yellow metal is up over 10% on a year-to-date basis.

Read more ...

FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!

Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com