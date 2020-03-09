Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD fails to keep it above $1,700 as bulls catch a breath

Gold fails to keep it above $1,700 as bulls catch a breath
Following its run-up to the highest since December 2012, Gold prices drop to $1,662.80, down 0.73%, ahead of the European open on Monday. The yellow metal’s early-day run-up could be attributed to the week-start risk-off whereas the latest declines might have taken clues from the global policymakers’ readiness to counter the coronavirus (COVID-19).
A complete blockage in Lombardy and the rising death toll in Italy, coupled with the news from Saudi Arabia and Russia, triggered the early-Asian risk-off moves. The momentum propelled the yellow metal towards a multi-month top piercing $1,700, high of $1,703.40.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1671.6
|Today Daily Change
|-2.58
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1674.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1613.87
|Daily SMA50
|1580.15
|Daily SMA100
|1529.33
|Daily SMA200
|1491.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1692.34
|Previous Daily Low
|1642.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1692.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|1575.58
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1673.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1661.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1646.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1619.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1596.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1696.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1719.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1746.91
Gold: Call (bullish) bias strongest on record, risk reversals show
Call options on gold are drawing record premiums, indicating increased demand for bullish bets amid broad-based risk aversion in the financial markets. One-month risk reversals on gold (XAU1MRR) have surged to a record high of 4.30 from Friday's print of 3.975, having bottomed out near 0.85 on Feb. 12.
A positive number indicates the implied volatility premium or demand for calls is higher than that for puts. Gold's spot price is currently trading at $1,698 per Oz, representing a 1.5% gain on the day. The yellow metal is up over 10% on a year-to-date basis.
FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!
Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 14-month high as entire US yield curve drops below 1%
EUR/USD rose to 1.1495, the highest level since January 2019 as oil prices crashed on Saudi-Russia price war talk, bolstering the coronavirus-led risk aversion. Risk-off strengthened the demand for treasuries and pushed the entire yield curve below 1%.
USD/JPY bounces from flash crash low of 101.59, not out of the woods yet
USD/JPY saw a flash crash to a multi-year low of 101.59, as the risk-off sentiment intensified amid coronavirus risks and oil price plunge. The spot is attempting recovery above 102.00 but the further upside remains elusive amid a rout in the global equities and Treasury yields.
WTI dips briefly below $28 on Saudi price war, sheds over 30%
The selling interest in the US oil (WTI futures on Nymex) remains unabated on this Black Monday, as the rates briefly dip below the 28 handle, in a sell-off that gathered pace on a breach of $30 mark - the psychological level.
Gold fails to keep it above $1,700 as bulls catch a breath
Following its run-up to the highest since December 2012, Gold prices reverse ahead of the European open on Monday. Gold's latest rally could be attributed to the week-start risk-off whereas the recent declines may be due to the global policymakers’ readiness to counter coronavirus.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.