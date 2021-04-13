Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD drops below $1,730 amid higher US Treasury yields [Video]

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold reverses, indices ready for the new ATH [Video]

In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting! Gold extends the bearish correction giving chance to bulls, who missed the initial buying opportunity from the beginning of the month. Silver bounces from a crucial mid-term horizontal support. Read more...

 

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops below $1,730 amid higher US Treasury yields, ahead of CPI

Gold extends decline for the second straight session in the European session. The price refreshes the swing lows near the $1,722 region and maintains downside bias against the US dollar. At the time of writing, XAU/USD  is trading at $1,728.15, down 0.26% on the day.

The US dollar index (DXY) recovers swiftly from the intraday lows around the 92.10 level and is pushing XAU/USD into the lower territory. The upbeat US economic outlook continues to underpin demand for the US dollar. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to move downward as market focuses on higher yields – OCBC

Strategists at OCBC Bank estimate gold’s fair value range at $1625-$1725. With spot gold currently trading at around $1730, there is scope for XAU/USD to correct downwards. Gold is relatively rich compared to the current levels of US 10-year Treasury yield.

“We have been highlighting gold’s appeal as an inflationary hedge since the start of the year but the market appears to place that feature as a low priority, preferring to ride along the inflation/reflation theme by piling into risk assets.” “The mood surrounding Treasury yields has shifted and the market is now looking at how much higher rates can go, which in essence is negative for gold prices.”  Read more...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1732.16
Today Daily Change -0.46
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1732.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1731.34
Daily SMA50 1758.19
Daily SMA100 1807.29
Daily SMA200 1858.52
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1745.1
Previous Daily Low 1727.42
Previous Weekly High 1758.74
Previous Weekly Low 1721.34
Previous Monthly High 1759.98
Previous Monthly Low 1676.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1734.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1738.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 1724.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 1717.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 1707.31
Daily Pivot Point R1 1742.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 1752.73
Daily Pivot Point R3 1760.35

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Stop losing your money! 
Learn to trade with us!

24/7 signals + Webinars    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.19 after weak German data, ahead of US inflation

EUR/USD battles 1.19 after weak German data, ahead of US inflation

EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, pressured by dollar strength ahead of critical US inflation figures. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 70.7 points.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes

GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation is eyed.

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes

GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation is eyed.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD drops below $1,730 amid higher US Treasury yields, ahead of CPI

XAU/USD drops below $1,730 amid higher US Treasury yields, ahead of CPI

Gold sustains decline for the second straight session. Higher US Treasury yields underpin demand for the US dollar. Treaders await US inflation data before placing aggressive bids.

Gold News

Ripple bulls at inflection point

Ripple bulls at inflection point

XRP price broke out of a bull pennant on April 10, targeting $1.58 If the buying pressure persists, Ripple might surge another 16% to $1.68. The MRI shows the formation of a cycle top on the 12-hour chart, suggesting a move lower.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures