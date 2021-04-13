Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops below $1,730 amid higher US Treasury yields, ahead of CPI

- Gold sustains decline for the second straight session.
- Higher US Treasury yields underpin demand for the US dollar.
- Treaders await US inflation data before placing aggressive bids.
Gold extends decline for the second straight session in the European session. The price refreshes the swing lows near the $1,722 region and maintains downside bias against the US dollar.
At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1,728.15, down 0.26% on the day.
The US dollar index (DXY) recovers swiftly from the intraday lows around the 92.10 level and is pushing XAU/USD into the lower territory. The upbeat US economic outlook continues to underpin demand for the US dollar.
The sudden revival in the US 10-year yield boosted the performance of the greenback against the majors as well as commodities. Prospects of a higher inflation scenario, against the backdrop of heightened government spending in a move to boost the economy coupled with a faster vaccination rollout, are attracting investors' attention toward the buck as an attractive investment instrument.
Investors are now focused on the growth aspects of the market and shrugging off the fear of inflation, the assessment weighing negatively on the non-yielding asset.
Moving forward, US CPI data later in the day could provide a dictate on the direction of the price for gold. Investors seem comfortable negating the effects of rising prices in the bargain of higher growth and valuation in riskier assets.
Gold: Additional levels to consider
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1727.02
|Today Daily Change
|-3.60
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1732.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1731.34
|Daily SMA50
|1758.19
|Daily SMA100
|1807.29
|Daily SMA200
|1858.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1745.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1727.42
|Previous Weekly High
|1758.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1734.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1738.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1724.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1717.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1707.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1742.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1752.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1760.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
