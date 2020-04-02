Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD building a bullish case as COVID-19 reigns

Gold Price Analysis: On the back foot below $1,600 inside falling channel

While defying Wednesday’s recovery moves, Gold prices drop to $1,585, down 0.40%, amid the early Thursday’s trading session. In doing so, the yellow metal remains inside a one-week-old descending trend channel while also staying below 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its March 09-16 declines.

That said, the bullion sellers also take clues from the bearish MACD while currently targeting 50% Fibonacci retracement near $1,577. Though, the channel’s support, around $1,561, could question further downside.

Gold building a bullish case as COVID-19 reigns

Gold is currently trading at $1,592.00, +0.22% on the day and travelling between a low of $1,587.84 and a high of $1,596.20 on a spot basis, albeit following a negative close in futures overnight for a fourth straight session loss despite the risks of COVID-19's spread.

The gold price has lost some bullish support of late as the US dollar moves higher, ending the last quarter on the front foot as a relatively illiquid market sees exaggerated moves adding to the upside support.

