Gold building a bullish case as COVID-19 reigns

- COVID-19 continues to spread, lockdown tensions support bullish case for gold.
- US stocks fall off a cliff for worst start to a quarter on record.
Gold is currently trading at $1,592.00, +0.22% on the day and travelling between a low of $1,587.84 and a high of $1,596.20 on a spot basis, albeit following a negative close in futures overnight for a fourth straight session loss despite the risks of COVID-19's spread.
The gold price has lost some bullish support of late as the US dollar moves higher, ending the last quarter on the front foot as a relatively illiquid market sees exaggerated moves adding to the upside support.
Gold bulls lining up
"The improvement in USD liquidity should help remove some left tail risk, while the extraordinary QE package, combined with large government stimulus packages reek of MMT, which should eventually send real rates on a downward trajectory, particularly as global central banks will be willing to let inflation run hot as part of their symmetric targeting framework," analysts at TD Securities explained. "This should help cement a multi-year rally in the yellow metal."
Meanwhile, COVID-19 continues to spread and made for a dismal start for the quarter. More on that here, Wall Street Close: Bruising losses in US stocks resulting in the worst start to a quarter on record, whereby the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended around 974 points lower, down 4.4%, near 20,943 after dropping more than 23% for its biggest first-quarter decline on record.
Indeed, there has been high anxiety over the trajectory in COVID-19 cases and uncertainty, which markets loath, and the prospects of another sovereign debt crisis is one to watch for further upside in gold. Extended deadlines for lockdowns in various nations over the world reinforce the bullish narrative for the precious metal.
Gold levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1592.94
|Today Daily Change
|15.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.95
|Today daily open
|1577.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1590.67
|Daily SMA50
|1590.32
|Daily SMA100
|1544.6
|Daily SMA200
|1511.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1623.74
|Previous Daily Low
|1574.53
|Previous Weekly High
|1644.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1482.74
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1593.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1604.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1560.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1542.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1511.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1609.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1641.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1658.79
