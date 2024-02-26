- Gold price is stuck in a tight range, slightly above $2,030, as the US Dollar trades sideways.
- Fed Williams said interest-rate cuts are likely later this year.
- Investors await the US core PCE inflation data for fresh guidance.
Gold price (XAU/USD) consolidates in a strict range in Monday’s European session as investors are sidelined ahead of crucial economic releases this week. The upside in the Gold price remains restricted due to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish narrative on interest rates, while tensions surrounding the Middle East crisis have capped the downside.
Fed policymakers have been reiterating that interest-rate cuts are likely later this year. However, no one is providing a detailed time frame as officials still lack evidence that inflation will sustainably come down to the 2% target.
The muted performance in the Gold price is also linked to the US Dollar, which has been trading broadly sideways as investors shift their focus towards the US core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index data for January. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, which will be published on Thursday, will likely influence market expectations for rate cuts. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades close to 103.80.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price follows sideways US Dollar, yields
- Gold price trades slightly below a two-week high of $2,040 as investors remain uncertain about the timing of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Due to sticky price pressures and the resilient US economy, the Fed is not interested in cutting down key lending rates early. This has been restricting the upside in Gold.
- However, geopolitical uncertainty continues to provide support to bullions despite deepening talks over a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine. This week, Qatar is set to host ceasefire negotiations. Meanwhile, conditions in Gaza are deteriorating further as the delivery of humanitarian aid has fallen substantially in the last month due to intensified bombarding from the Israeli army.
- In addition to that, the US and the UK militaries continue to attack the positions of Houthis in Yemen amid retaliation for attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea.
- On the United States front, investors will keenly focus on the core PCE Price Index data for January, which will likely influence market expectations for rate cuts by the Fed.
- The CME FedWatch tool shows that rate cuts aren’t expected at the March and May policy meetings. There is a 54% chance that a rate cut by 25 basis points (bps) will be announced in the June meeting, which would push down interest rates in the range of 5.00%-5.25%.
- Meanwhile, the maintenance of a hawkish narrative by Fed policymakers has been pushing back expectations of early rate cuts.
- Last Week, Fed Governor Christopher Waller expressed caution regarding the pace of interest-rate cuts by saying that he wants to see inflation data for at least a couple of months more to judge whether stubborn figures in January were merely a short-term bump.
- On the contrary, New York Fed President John Williams said his view on the economy has not significantly changed due to the one-time blip in January’s inflation data. When asked about the timing of rate cuts, John Williams said rate cuts could be announced later this year.
Technical Analysis: Gold price consolidates around $2,030
Gold price trades in a narrow range above $2,030 as investors await more guidance on interest rates. The near-term trend is slightly bullish as Gold is trading above the 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which are around $2,020.
The yellow metal trades in a Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern formed on a daily time frame. The precious metal is gradually approaching the downward-sloping border of the aforementioned pattern, which is plotted from the December 28 high at $2,088. The upward-sloping border of the chart pattern is placed from the December 13 low at $1,973.
The triangle could break out in either direction. However, the odds marginally favor a move in the direction of the trend before the formation of the triangle – in this case, up. A decisive break above or below the triangle boundary lines would indicate a breakout is underway.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 region, which indicates indecisiveness among investors.
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
