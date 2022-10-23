Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to kiss $1,660 in no time amid vulnerable DXY, PMIs grab focus

- Gold price is advancing towards $1,660.0 amid an upbeat market mood.
- A Fed policymaker adopted a less-hawkish approach in a long time on interest rate guidance.
- The returns on 10-year US bonds have trimmed to 2.20% amid a decline in hawkish Fed bets.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is marching towards the immediate hurdle of $1,660.00 sharply as the positive market sentiment witnessed on Friday is expected to continue further. The precious metal picked significant bids around the two-year low at $1,614.85 and displayed a juggernaut rally, which may advance further.
The risk-on impulse shot vigorously after the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymaker supported a slowdown in the current pace of hiking interest rates to avoid sending the economy into an ‘unforced downturn’. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly cited that too sharp increment in interest rates has trimmed the consensus for growth prospects. Therefore, a slowdown in the rate hike pace would lift some pressure on the economy. A less-hawkish commentary from a Fed policymaker in a very long time lifted the market sentiment and the S&P500 soared by more than 2.60%.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) displayed a vertical fall and settled below the 112.00 cushion. The 10-year benchmark US Treasury yields declined to 4.22% as chances for a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike by the Fed have trimmed to 88%.
On Monday, investors will focus on the release of the S&P PMIs data. The Manufacturing PMI is expected to decline to 51.2 vs. the prior release of 52.0 while the Services PMI may drop to 49.2 from 49.3 reported earlier.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price has witnessed a stellar buying interest after testing the demand zone placed in a $1,614.85-1,621.60 range. The precious metal has crossed the 50-and 200-Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1,637.50 and $1,660.00 respectively in no time, which signals the strength of the gold bulls.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates more upside ahead.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1657.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1657.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1665.97
|Daily SMA50
|1696.19
|Daily SMA100
|1739.67
|Daily SMA200
|1814.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1658.24
|Previous Daily Low
|1617.35
|Previous Weekly High
|1668.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|1617.35
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1642.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1632.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1630.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1603.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1589.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1671.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1685.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1712.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
