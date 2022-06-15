Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD surges to near $1,820 on soaring market mood, Fed in focus

On an intraday sale, the downside move in the gold prices has displayed a loss of momentum, which has pushed the precious metal higher to near $1,820.00. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) didn’t align with the gold prices and showed a higher low while the asset recorded a lower low. The precious metal has firmly crossed the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,813.82, which adds to the upside filters.

A follow-up decline has been witnessed in the DXY after a weak open. The DXY has tumbled to 105.20 but is likely to find a cushion around 105.00. Also, the 10-year US Treasury yields have eased around 2% and have slipped to 3.42%.

The odds of a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have improved significantly and investors have understood the fact that an extreme rate hike is highly required to tame the soaring inflation. Therefore, investors are ignoring the rate hike-associated uncertainty and shifting their funds from the US dollar index (DXY) to gold prices and other risk-sensitive currencies. As per the CME Fedwatch tool, the chances of announcing a rate hike of 75 basis points (bps) are 99%.

Gold price (XAU/USD) has moved northwards firmly after hitting a low of $1,805.20 in the late New York session. The precious metal has displayed some signs of exhaustion and the asset is expected to overstep $1,820.00 going forward.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.