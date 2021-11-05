Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD surges on falling yields, next levels to watch – Confluence Detector

Gold has benefited from the collapse of US 10-year yields and soared above $1,810..

Three barriers await the precious metal on its way up.

Gold Price Forecast: Back to its comfort zone ahead of 1,800

Is the Federal Reserve going to raise interest rates? That is pushing yields on short-term bonds higher, but weighing heavily on 10-year Treasury returns – which is good for gold. XAU/USD has finally recaptured $1,800 in what looks like a meaningful move that may usher in a weekly close above that battle line.

How is gold positioned on the technical chart?

Gold Price: Key levels to watch

The Technical Confluences Detector is showing that some resistance awaits at $1,811, which is the previous week's high.

It is followed by $1,814, which is where the previous monthly high converges with the Bollinger Band one-day Upper.

Further up, a strong cap awaits at $1,817, which is where the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 2 and the PP one-month R1 meet up.

Some support is at $1,805, which is the confluence of the BB 15min-Upper and the PP one-week R1.

Further down, a critical cushion is at $1,799, which is a juncture including the Fibonacci 23.6% one month and the previous daily high.

XAU/USD Confluence levels

