Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD surges on falling yields, next levels to watch – Confluence Detector

- Gold has benefited from the collapse of US 10-year yields and soared above $1,810..
- Three barriers await the precious metal on its way up.
- Gold Price Forecast: Back to its comfort zone ahead of 1,800
Is the Federal Reserve going to raise interest rates? That is pushing yields on short-term bonds higher, but weighing heavily on 10-year Treasury returns – which is good for gold. XAU/USD has finally recaptured $1,800 in what looks like a meaningful move that may usher in a weekly close above that battle line.
How is gold positioned on the technical chart?
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector is showing that some resistance awaits at $1,811, which is the previous week's high.
It is followed by $1,814, which is where the previous monthly high converges with the Bollinger Band one-day Upper.
Further up, a strong cap awaits at $1,817, which is where the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 2 and the PP one-month R1 meet up.
Some support is at $1,805, which is the confluence of the BB 15min-Upper and the PP one-week R1.
Further down, a critical cushion is at $1,799, which is a juncture including the Fibonacci 23.6% one month and the previous daily high.
XAU/USD Confluence levels
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD touches fresh 2021 low below 1.1520 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its weakest level of 2021 below 1.1520 on Friday after the US jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 531,000 in October, surpassing the market consensus of 425,000.
GBP/USD holds near mid-1.3400s, broad-based dollar strength limits rebound
GBP/USD extended its slide toward 1.3400 on Friday before staging a rebound in the early American session. With the greenback preserving its strength against rivals on the upbeat October jobs report, the pair is consolidating its losses around mid-1.3400s.
XAU/USD jumps to test October highs around $1810
Metals are rising considerably boosted by lower US yields on Friday. Gold broke above $1800 and is testing a key short-term resistance area around $1810. A firm break higher could trigger more gains.
Shiba Inu crashes as SHIB whales sell en masse
Experts are investigating whale wallet movements to account for the recent drop in SHIB price across spot exchanges. Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies DOGE and SHIB kicked off the alt season before SHIB consolidation started. Shiba Inu market capitalization has dropped, and SHIB has slipped to rank 11.
Why will Tesla stock fall?
Tesla has yet to retreat from its lofty perch, but with a host of options expiries today, surely it cannot be too far away now. Options and obviously call options have been the main driver of the move in Tesla shares with huge buying of the $1,000 and $1,200 strikes expiring today.