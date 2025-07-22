Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD strives to break above $3,400 amid US-EU trade tensions

- Gold price eyes a decisive break above $3,400 amid trade tensions between the US and the EU.
- Germany vows countermeasures as US President Trump threatens higher baseline tariff rate.
- Traders pare Fed dovish bets as the impact of Trump’s tariffs has started flowing to the economy.
Gold price (XAU/USD) ticks down to near $3,385 during the European trading session on Tuesday. Still, the precious metal trades close to an over-a-month high around $3,400. The yellow metal is broadly firm as trade tensions between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) have escalated.
Trade worries between both economies have increased as the EU prepares new economic countermeasures to offset the impact of tariffs threatened by US President Donald Trump.
Over the weekend, a report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) showed that Trump ha demanded a higher baseline tariff rate between 15% and 20%, higher from 10% previously stated, which has upended the EU’s plans that was strategizing trade terms on 10% baseline tariff rate.
In retaliation, Germany joined France and its other European peers in pressing a tougher stance on the US. “If they want war, they will get war,” a German official said, WSJ reported.
The absence of a deal confirmation by the two before the August tariff deadline will further escalate trade tensions, a scenario that could upheaval global trade flow.
Theoretically, heightened global tensions improve demand for safe-haven assets, such as Gold.
Meanwhile, growing expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could leave interest rates steady in the September policy meeting would limit the upside in the Gold price.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability for the Fed to reduce borrowing rates in the September policy meeting has also reduced to 58.3% from 69.6% seen a month ago. Traders pare Fed dovish bets after the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed that prices of products that are largely imported in the US have increased.
Fed’s restrictive monetary policy stance bodes poorly for non-yielding assets, such as Gold.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price trades in a Symmetrical Triangle formation on a daily timeframe, which indicates a volatility contraction. The upward-sloping trendline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is placed from the May 15 low of $3,120.83, while its downward-sloping border is plotted from the April 22 high around $3,500
The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $3,347 acts as a key support area for the Gold price.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) rises to near 60.00. A fresh bullish momentum would emerge if the RSI breaks above that level.
Looking up, the Gold price will enter in an unchartered territory if it breaks above the psychological level of $3,500 decisively. Potential resistances would be $3,550 and $3,600.
Alternatively, the Gold price would fall towards the round-level support of $3,200 and the May 15 low at $3,121, if it breaks below the May 29 low of $3,245
Gold daily chart
steady
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retakes 1.1700 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has erased losses to retake 1.1700 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair picks up bids as the US Dollar recovery falters amid market caution, in light of the Trump-Powell feud and the impending US-EU trade deal.
GBP/USD bounces back to 1.3500 on renewed US Dollar selling
GBP/USD bounces back to test 1.3500 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The US Dollar struggles to hold ground as traders adopt caution due to prevailing uncertainty ahead of US President Trump's August 1 tariff deadline, lifting the pair.
Gold price stays subdued below $3,400 despite looming trade concerns
Gold price edges lower on Tuesday after two days of gains. However, the price of the safe-haven metal may appreciate due to prevailing uncertainty ahead of US President Donald Trump's August 1 tariff deadline. Additionally, market sentiment deepens due to increasing worries about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) independence.
Solana Price Forecast: Solana hits $200 amid Golden Cross, record high Open Interest
Solana (SOL) edges higher by nearly 2% at press time on Monday, hitting the $200 psychological mark as the altcoin season approaches. The bull run is backed by a record high Open Interest of over $11 billion.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.