Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD steadies above $1,800 ahead of key events

- XAU/USD stages a rebound after dipping below $1,800.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat following the note auction.
- Gold Price Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD bulls bet on Golden Cross pattern, uptrend support, lower yields.
The XAU/USD pair started the new week under modest bearish pressure and dropped toward $1,800 during the European trading hours. With the greenback preserving its strength in the early American session, gold dropped to a fresh six-day low of $1,791 but didn't have a difficult time erasing its losses. As of writing, the pair was down 0.18% on a daily basis at $1,805.
In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases and fundamental developments, the risk-averse market environment helped the greenback find demand. Reflecting the broad-based USD Strength, the US Dollar Index climbed to a daily high of 92.42 and forced XAU/USD to remain on the back foot.
Nevertheless, with the S&P 500 Index notching a new all-time high after the opening bell, the USD lost interest and paved the way for a recovery in gold prices.
Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield struggles to preserve its bullish momentum after rising more than 5% on Friday and allowing XAU/USD to stay afloat above $1,800. The 10-year Treasury note auction that took place on Monday received decent demand with a high yield rate of 1.371%, compared to 1.497% in the previous auction.
On Tuesday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US will be watched closely by market participants. In May, the CPI jumped to 5% on a yearly basis and provided a boost to the USD. The CPI is expected to decline to 4.9% in June and a stronger-than-expected reading is likely to help the greenback outperform its rivals and vice versa.
Starting Wednesday, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver the Fed’s semiannual report to Congress on the state of the US economy.
Gold technical outlook
Monday's price action reaffirms that buyers remain committed to defending $1,800, where the Fibonacci 50% retracement of the April-June uptrend is located. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart continues to hold above 50, suggesting that sellers are having a difficult time retaining control. The next significant resistance is located at $1,820 (200-day SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) ahead of $1,835 (50-day SMA).
On the downside, a daily close below $1,800 could open the door for additional losses toward the 100-day SMA at $1,790. In case gold breaks below that level, the near-term outlook could turn bearish with the next target aligning at $1,770 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).
Additional levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1805.85
|Today Daily Change
|-2.58
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1808.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1792.31
|Daily SMA50
|1835.72
|Daily SMA100
|1790.5
|Daily SMA200
|1827.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1812.45
|Previous Daily Low
|1796.71
|Previous Weekly High
|1818.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|1784.58
|Previous Monthly High
|1916.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|1750.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1806.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1802.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1799.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1790.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1783.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1815.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1821.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1830.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to 1.1850 as the dollar recovers
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850 down on the day. The dollar recovers and the euro suffers from ECB Lagarde's dovish comments. Investors are eyeing a new rise in covid cases caused by the Delta variant and await US inflation figures.
GBP/USD slides to 1.3850 as the UK may keep some restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, some 50 pips down on the day. Dollar strength and comments by British officials that some restrictions will remain intact in next week's reopening push the pair lower. Covid cases remain elevated in the UK.
XAU/USD remains depressed amid stronger USD, downside seems limited
Gold remained on the defensive heading into the North American session, albeit lacked any follow-through selling and so far, has managed to hold above the $1,800 mark.
Dogecoin price doomed to crash regardless of what Elon Musk says
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?
Another week, another nothing to see here, let's move on to record highs. It was not quite so simple, as the middle of the week gave us a few scares. Earnings season roars back with banks as ever leading the charge.