TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/JPY slumps to multi-week lows after suspected MoF 'rate check'

  • USD/JPY sinks around 1.4% as intervention fears resurface.
  • Broad-based US Dollar weakness adds to downside pressure.
  • BoJ holds rates at 0.75% but strikes a cautiously hawkish tone.
USD/JPY slumps to multi-week lows after suspected MoF 'rate check'
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

USD/JPY plunges over 300 pips on Friday amid a suspected Japan Ministry of Finance (MoF) 'rate check', as excessive Yen (JPY) weakness fuels intervention fears. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 156.18, down nearly 1.40% on the day, sliding to its lowest level since late December.

At the same time, broad-based weakness in the US Dollar (USD) is adding to the downside pressure, as concerns over Federal Reserve (Fed) independence and US President Donald Trump’s protectionist trade policies continue to erode confidence in the Greenback, despite a recent easing of US-European Union (EU) trade tensions.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 98.76, hovering near its lowest level since October 3.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced its policy decision earlier on Friday, leaving the policy rate unchanged at 0.75%, as widely expected, in an 8-1 vote. Board member Hajime Takata dissented, favoring a 25-basis-point hike to 1.00%.

Beyond the rate decision, the BoJ struck a cautiously hawkish tone in its updated Outlook Report. The central bank said Japan’s economy is likely to continue growing moderately. While headline inflation is expected to cool below 2% in the first half of the year, the BoJ still sees underlying inflation gradually firming later in the period.

The Bank also reiterated its tightening bias, noting that “real interest rates are at significantly low levels,” and that if the outlook is realized, it will “continue to raise the policy interest rate.”

Attention now turns to US monetary policy, with markets looking ahead to the January 27–28 FOMC meeting. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged in the 3.50%-3.75% range.

However, investors are still pricing in two rate cuts later this year, a backdrop that continues to keep the US Dollar tilted to the downside.

Economic Indicator

Fed Interest Rate Decision

The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).

Read more.

Next release: Wed Jan 28, 2026 19:00

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: 3.75%

Previous: 3.75%

Source: Federal Reserve

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD pops to yearly highs near 1.1770

EUR/USD pops to yearly highs near 1.1770

EUR/USD rapidly reverses course and hits fresh YTD tops near 1.1780 at the end of the week. The pair’s U-turn comes on the back of the intense sell-off in the Greenback amid the generalised risk-on context.

GBP/USD climbs to four-month tops near 1.3600

GBP/USD climbs to four-month tops near 1.3600

GBP/USD is building on its solid weekly advance and is pushing toward the 1.3600 hurdle on Friday, or new four-month peaks. Cable’s strong move higher comes as the Greenback intensifies its decline, while auspicious results on the UK calendar also collaborate with the uptrend.

Gold picks up pace, approaches $5,000

Gold picks up pace, approaches $5,000

Gold prices keep their uptrend well in place and gear up for an imminent hit to the key $5,000 mark per troy ounce on Friday. The yellow metal’s sharp advance gathers pace amid the increasing weakness in the US Dollar and mixed US Treasury yields across the curve.

Swiss bank UBS Group mulls Bitcoin and Ethereum offering for select private clients

Swiss bank UBS Group mulls Bitcoin and Ethereum offering for select private clients

UBS Group AG plans to offer crypto investment services to select private clients. The offering will allow clients of its private bank in Switzerland to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Week ahead – Fed and BoC meet amid geopolitical upheaval and Trump’s Fed pick

Week ahead – Fed and BoC meet amid geopolitical upheaval and Trump’s Fed pick

Fed to likely go on pause after three straight cuts. BoC is also expected to stand pat. But will Trump steal the limelight by revealing his Fed chair nomination?

Bitcoin slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin price struggles below $90,000 on Friday, correcting nearly 5% so far this week. Trump’s Davos speech on Wednesday, backing away from imposing further tariffs on the EU, triggered market volatility and risk-on mood.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers