Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays bullish beyond $1,990 – Confluence Detector

- Gold price edges lower in its battle with the wall of resistance around $2,010.
- Recession woes, geopolitical concerns challenge XAU/USD bulls near multi-month high.
- US NFP needs to part ways from downbeat US data to renew hawkish Fed bias.
- US inflation, FOMC Minutes also eyed to better predict May’s Fed rate hike.
Gold price (XAU/USD) slips off bull’s radar for a while as markets consolidate amid the Good Friday holiday, despite being set for the weekly gain to around $2,007. Adding filters to the XAU/USD trading is the cautious mood ahead of the US employment data for March, as well as the looming recession woes. It should be noted, however, that the recently downbeat US employment clues and easing hawkish concerns about the Fed’s next move keep the Gold price firmer, backed by a weaker US Dollar.
Moving on, Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) need to match the downbeat expectations from the jobs report to keep Gold buyers in the driver’s seat. In absence of this, the Gold price may extend the latest pullback towards the $1,990 support confluence with eyes on the key US inflation and Fed Minutes.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could aim for $2,043 on weak US Nonfarm Payrolls report
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
Our Technical Confluence Indicator shows that the Gold price recently slipped beneath the $2,010 key support confluence while pausing the run-up to poke the previous yearly high marked in March 2022.
The stated support confluence, now resistance, includes Fibonacci 38.2% on one-day, previous monthly high and Pivot Point one-week R2.
In a case where the Gold price jumps back beyond the $2,010 level, the Fibonacci 161.8% on one-week and SMA10 on 4H can check the XAU/USD bulls around $2,015 before restoring the previous upside bias.
Following that, a run-up towards the Pivot Point one-week R3, around $2,035 becomes swift.
On the contrary, the metal’s sustained trading below $2,010 can drag it to another key support for the Gold price, surrounding $1,990, which encompasses Pivot Point one-day S2 and Pivot Point one-week R1.
Should the XAU/USD bears keep the reins past $1,990, the odds of witnessing a slump toward the February 2022 peak of around $1,960 and multiple lows close to $1,950 can’t be ruled out.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advocates further upside ahead of US NFP, 1.0930 is the key
EUR/USD treads water around 1.0930 key upside hurdle during the Good Friday holiday morning in Europe. The Euro pair remains well-set to post a three-week winning streak while trading successfully above the 100-SMA and the key support lines stretched from March.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.2400 within bullish channel as US NFP looms
GBP/USD drops to 1.2430 as it extends the two-day downtrend to a sluggish Asian session on Good Friday. The Cable pair pares the weekly losses, the fourth consecutive one, while easing from the top line of a one-month-old ascending trend channel.
Gold stays bullish beyond $1,990
Gold slips off bull’s radar for a while as markets consolidate amid the Good Friday holiday, despite being set for the weekly gain to around $2,007. Adding filters to the XAU/USD trading is the cautious mood ahead of the US employment data for March.
Do Ripple bulls have enough fuel to propel XRP price by 45%?
XRP price shows a slowdown in upward momentum after a massive rally in the last week. This move comes as the crypto markets, in general, cool down. For Ripple, however, a pullback will be an opportunity for long-term holders before it breaks out from its multi-month consolidation phase.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Markets fear depressing data, three scenarios for the US Dollar Premium
The correlations, they are a-changin – the US Dollar attracts funds on every downbeat release, as investors fear a recession rather than rate hikes. While the Greenback's new reaction mechanism may seem counterintuitive, more logic may be found in stock markets.