- Gold price fades upside momentum amid risk aversion.
- China’s coronavirus concerns, cautious mood ahead of the key data, events weigh on Gold price.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech, United States Nonfarm Payrolls are crucial to watch for fresh impulse.
- Risk catalysts are the key for intraday moves of the XAU/USD price.
Gold price (XAU/USD) drops for the first time in five days while printing mild losses at around $1,750 during early Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal bears the burden of the market’s sour sentiment, as well as the cautious mood ahead of important data and events scheduled for publishing during the week.
China coronavirus conditions trigger Gold price drop
The virus woes in China escalated and joined the protest against the government’s Zero-Covid policy to add to the market’s pessimism, which in turn exerted downside pressure on the Gold price.
China reported an all-time high of COVID-19 daily cases with nearly 40,000 new infections on Saturday. The dragon nation has been using the stringent policy to limit the virus spread but the outcome hasn’t been a positive one so far. On the contrary, a deadly fire in a building was allegedly linked to the strict virus-inspired lockdown measures and resulted in mass protests in Beijing and Shanghai.
Considering China’s status as one of the key Gold consumers, negatives from the dragon nation won’t hesitate to push back the metal buyers.
It’s worth noting that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cut the Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) by 25 basis points (bps) effective from December 5 but failed to impress the Gold buyers as the news was already priced in. Alternatively, downbeat prints of China’s Industrial Profit seemed to have favored the XAU/USD bears. That said, China’s Industrial Profit dropped to -3.0% during the January to October period versus -2.3% marked for the January-September era.
US Dollar struggles ahead of the key catalysts
Although the risk-aversion wave should have ideally underpinned the United States currency, which in turn could have been more bearish for the Gold price, the US Dollar Index (DXY) prints mild losses around 106.20 by the press time. The reason for the USD's downbeat performance could be linked to the cautious mood of the Greenback traders ahead of a speech from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell and the United States monthly employment data for November.
It should be noted that Fed Chairman Powell’s speech will be the first after the US central bank’s latest Monetary Policy Meeting and hence will be observed closely for clear directions, especially after the recently dovish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes.
Additionally, the US employment data for November keeps the Gold buyers hopeful as the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) is likely to ease to 208K versus 261K whereas the Unemployment Rate may remain unchanged at 3.7%.
Other than the aforementioned catalysts, the second readings of the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized for the third quarter (Q3), expected to confirm the 2.6% initial forecasts, will also be important to clearly predict the Gold price.
Gold price technical analysis
Failures to cross the 50-Simple Moving Average (SMA) join the impending “bear cross” on the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator to keep the Gold sellers hopeful.
It’s worth noting that a two-week-old descending trend line and an absence of oversold signals on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), located at 14, also suggest a further downside of the Gold price.
That said, the 100-SMA level surrounding $1,737 appears immediate support for the XAU/USD bears to watch.
Following that, the Gold price will have to conquer an upward-sloping support line from November 08, close to $1,733 by the press time, to keep the sellers on the table.
In a case where the Gold price drops below $1,733, the odds of witnessing the $1,700 theshold on the chart can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the 50-SMA and the aforementioned resistance line, close to $1,760, appears necessary for the Gold buyers to retake control and aim for the fresh high of the monthly, currently around $1,787.
Gold price: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1753.89
|Today Daily Change
|-2.44
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|1756.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1720.96
|Daily SMA50
|1686.9
|Daily SMA100
|1712.08
|Daily SMA200
|1799
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1761.2
|Previous Daily Low
|1746.03
|Previous Weekly High
|1761.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.23
|Previous Monthly High
|1729.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1617.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1755.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1751.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1747.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1739.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1732.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1763.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1769.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1778.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD declines below 0.6700 amid weak Aussie Retail Sales, China’s covid protests
AUD/USD is extending its decline below 0.6700, undermined by a resurgent safe-haven demand for the US Dollar amid a risk-off theme at the start of the week. China's covid protests and weak Australian Retail Sales add to the weight on the Aussie.
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0350 amid risk aversion ahead of EU inflation, Fed’s Powell
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.0380, after beginning the week’s trading with a downside gap, as the risk-off mood underpins the US Dollar’s demand during Monday’s Asian session. Also likely to have weighed on the quote could be the downbeat comments from ECB Governing Council Member Gabriel Makhlouf.
Gold snaps four-day uptrend as Covid woes sour sentiment
Gold price drops for the first time in five days while printing mild losses around $1,750 during early Monday. The yellow metal bears the burden of the market’s sour sentiment, as well as the cautious mood ahead of important data and events scheduled for publishing during the week.
Binance Coin: Two things need to happen for BNB to hit $450
Binance Coin price could be running out of gas to continue its massive rally. While the last five days have been exciting times for holders, the following days will need to be closely monitored. The threat of a downswing looms for BNB.
Week Ahead: Decisive week for the Dollar as PCE inflation and NFP reports coming up
After the Thanksgiving downtime that generated some further weakness for the greenback, investors will be looking for fresh direction from the barrage of US economic data that will be dominating the agenda in the coming week.