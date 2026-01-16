Gold price (XAU/USD) tumbles to near $4,605 during the early Asian session on Friday. The precious metal edges lower as the US Initial Jobless Claims data boost the ‌US Dollar. The US December Industrial Production report will be published later on Friday. Also, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michelle Bowman is scheduled to speak.

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly declined to 198,000 for the week ending January 10, according to the US Department of Labor (DOL) on Thursday. This figure came in lower than the market consensus of 215,000 and was lower than the previous week of 207,000 (revised from 208,000).

"Recent data sort of keeps expectations towards Fed on hold perhaps for the first half of the year, so the dollar index is at a multi-week high and that's providing a bit of a headwind for gold at this point," said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals.

Furthermore, easing tensions between the US and Iran undermines traditional safe-haven assets, such as gold, as it generally does well during times of geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

US President Donald Trump said early Thursday that Iran has “no plan for executions,” amid fears for the fate of a detained anti-government protester. Nonetheless, Trump hasn’t taken any options off the table, saying that there will be “grave consequences” if killings continue.

Traders will closely monitor the latest geopolitical developments surrounding the Iranian civil unrest. Any signs of escalating tensions could boost the Gold price in the near term.