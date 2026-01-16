TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
Silver
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.0078 vs. 7.0064 previous

PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.0078 vs. 7.0064 previous
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Friday at 7.0078 compared to the previous day's fix of 7.0064 and 6.9722 Reuters estimate.

PBOC FAQs

The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.

The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.

Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.

Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns negative around 1.1600

EUR/USD turns negative around 1.1600

EUR/USD is once again under selling pressure, sliding back towards the key 1.1600 support area amid a renewed upswing in the US dollar. The greenback has gathered further momentum after President Trump voiced praise for Kevin Hassett in connection with the Fed chair role.

GBP/USD trims gains, back below 1.33400

GBP/USD trims gains, back below 1.33400

The current rebound in the Greenback prompts GBP/USD to surrender a big chunk of its earlier gains and slip back below the key 1.3400 mark on Friday. The marked bounce in the US Dollar followed the markets’ reaction to the likelihood that K. Hasset could become the next Fed Chief.

Gold weakens below $4,600 on USD rebound

Gold weakens below $4,600 on USD rebound

Gold adds to Thursday’s small decline and breaks below the $4,600 mark per troy ounce at the end of the week. The precious metal’s corrective move comes on the back of easing geopolitical tensions and the late improvement in the Greenback.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold support amid waning retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold support amid waning retail demand

Bitcoin slips but holds above $95,000, weighed down by declining retail demand. Ethereum trades narrowly between the 100-day EMA support and the 200-day EMA resistance. XRP edges lower for the third consecutive day, driven by a persistently weakening derivatives market.

Week ahead – US PCE and Davos in focus for Dollar traders – BoJ meets

Week ahead – US PCE and Davos in focus for Dollar traders – BoJ meets

US PCE, PMIs and remarks from Davos could impact Fed cut bets. BoJ to stand pat; focus to fall on guidance after election reports. UK CPI and retail sales data may confirm bets of more BoE cuts.

Dash Price Forecast: DASH defies headwinds, paces toward $100

Dash Price Forecast: DASH defies headwinds, paces toward $100

Dash extends its rally, reaching an intraday high of $96.85 despite the broader crypto market correcting. Retail interest in DASH explodes as futures Open Interest soars to $165 million.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers