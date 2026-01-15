TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
Silver
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Slides from yearly highs, towards 212.00

  • GBP/JPY retreats from 214.30 as verbal intervention by Japanese authorities strengthens the Yen.
  • Bearish candlestick patterns and falling RSI signal a short-term momentum shift lower.
  • A break below 212.00 targets 211.42 and 210.00, while 213.31 caps near-term upside.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Slides from yearly highs, towards 212.00
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

The British Pound drops versus the Japanese Yen as the Friday’s Asian session begins, courtesy of Japanese authorities’ verbal intervention, which boosted the Asian currency. The GBP/JPY trades at 212.20 after falling from yearly highs near 214.30.

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The technical picture shows that the GBP/JPY uptrend is poised to continue, despite the ongoing pullback. It should be said that the pair dipped as a ‘bearish harami’ two candle pattern emerged near yearly highs, followed by a subsequent bearish candle that pushed the cross to new three-day lows of 212.00.

Momentum favors sellers as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) retreated from overbought territory, triggering a sell signal.

If GBP/JPY extends its losses decisively below 212.00, then it could challenge the 20-day SMA at 211.42. Once surpassed, traders will eye 210.00.

Conversely, if the cross-pair rises past the January 15 high of 213.31, the next key resistance would be the yearly peak at 214.29.

GBP/JPY Price Char — Daily

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

Japanese Yen Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.20%0.14%0.30%-0.19%-0.29%-0.24%0.31%
EUR-0.20%-0.07%0.18%-0.39%-0.48%-0.43%0.10%
GBP-0.14%0.07%0.23%-0.32%-0.42%-0.36%0.18%
JPY-0.30%-0.18%-0.23%-0.52%-0.63%-0.56%-0.02%
CAD0.19%0.39%0.32%0.52%-0.12%-0.04%0.50%
AUD0.29%0.48%0.42%0.63%0.12%0.06%0.60%
NZD0.24%0.43%0.36%0.56%0.04%-0.06%0.52%
CHF-0.31%-0.10%-0.18%0.02%-0.50%-0.60%-0.52%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Markets analyst, news editor, and trading instructor with over 14 years of experience across FX, commodities, US equity indices, and global macro markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns negative around 1.1600

EUR/USD turns negative around 1.1600

EUR/USD is once again under selling pressure, sliding back towards the key 1.1600 support area amid a renewed upswing in the US dollar. The greenback has gathered further momentum after President Trump voiced praise for Kevin Hassett in connection with the Fed chair role.

GBP/USD trims gains, back below 1.33400

GBP/USD trims gains, back below 1.33400

The current rebound in the Greenback prompts GBP/USD to surrender a big chunk of its earlier gains and slip back below the key 1.3400 mark on Friday. The marked bounce in the US Dollar followed the markets’ reaction to the likelihood that K. Hasset could become the next Fed Chief.

Gold weakens below $4,600 on USD rebound

Gold weakens below $4,600 on USD rebound

Gold adds to Thursday’s small decline and breaks below the $4,600 mark per troy ounce at the end of the week. The precious metal’s corrective move comes on the back of easing geopolitical tensions and the late improvement in the Greenback.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold support amid waning retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold support amid waning retail demand

Bitcoin slips but holds above $95,000, weighed down by declining retail demand. Ethereum trades narrowly between the 100-day EMA support and the 200-day EMA resistance. XRP edges lower for the third consecutive day, driven by a persistently weakening derivatives market.

Week ahead – US PCE and Davos in focus for Dollar traders – BoJ meets

Week ahead – US PCE and Davos in focus for Dollar traders – BoJ meets

US PCE, PMIs and remarks from Davos could impact Fed cut bets. BoJ to stand pat; focus to fall on guidance after election reports. UK CPI and retail sales data may confirm bets of more BoE cuts.

Dash Price Forecast: DASH defies headwinds, paces toward $100

Dash Price Forecast: DASH defies headwinds, paces toward $100

Dash extends its rally, reaching an intraday high of $96.85 despite the broader crypto market correcting. Retail interest in DASH explodes as futures Open Interest soars to $165 million.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers