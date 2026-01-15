TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

XRP edges lower weighed down by a weak technical structure

  • XRP lags behind other crypto majors, declining for the second consecutive day on Thursday.
  • Ripple secures preliminary approval for an Electronic Money Institution license from the CSSF, Luxembourg's financial regulator.
  • The EMI license will scale Ripple Payments' infrastructure across Europe, support institutional clients and unlock dormant capital.
XRP edges lower weighed down by a weak technical structure
John IsigeJohn IsigeFXStreet

Ripple (XRP) is trading lower above support at $2.08 at the time of writing on Thursday, as the broader cryptocurrency market mildly pulls back following a bullish start of the week.

Despite a two-day correction in the price of XRP, market sentiment remains relatively positive, as reflected by steady inflows into spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). As reported, US-listed XRP ETFs posted almost $11 million in inflows on Wednesday. The cumulative inflow stands at $1.26 billion, and the net assets at $1.56 billion, indicating steady investor confidence.

XRP ETF flows | Source: SoSoValue

Ripple targets cross-border payments growth in Europe

Ripple announced on Wednesday that it has secured a preliminary approval for its Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from Luxembourg's Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF).

The EMI license marks a major step toward scaling cross-border transfers on the Ripple Payments infrastructure across Europe. Ripple believes that the approval will also boost support for institutional clients, ensuring seamless, real-time and 24/7 payments.

Monica Long, President at Ripple, commended the European Union's (EU) progressive approach to crypto regulation.

Long stated that “By extending Ripple’s licensing portfolio and evolving our payments solution, we are doing more than just moving money. We are managing the end-to-end flow of value to unlock trillions in dormant capital and moving legacy finance into a digital future.”

The CSSF approval follows the company's receipt of its EMI licence and Crypto Asset Registration from the United Kingdom’s (UK) Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) last week. In total, Ripple has received 75 regulatory licenses globally, enabling it to support institutions' and individuals' digital asset needs.

Technical outlook: Can XRP hold above key support?

XRP is trading above support provided by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.08 at the time of writing on Thursday. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has declined to 54 on the daily chart, indicating that bullish momentum is gradually fading.

An extended drop in the RSI below the midline would suggest the overall outlook has shifted from bullish to bearish, potentially accelerating losses below the pivotal $2.00 level. Beyond this area, XRP could target the January low of $1.82 and April’s low of $1.61.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Still, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds slightly above the red signal line, which may encourage investors to lean into risk, adding to buying pressure.

A decisive break above the 100-day EMA at $2.21 is needed to validate XRP’s short-term bullish turnaround. Traders will anticipate more resistance at the descending trendline and the 200-day EMA at $2.33.

Crypto ETF FAQs

An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.

Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.

Yes. The SEC approved in January 2024 the listing and trading of several Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds, opening the door to institutional capital and mainstream investors to trade the main crypto currency. The decision was hailed by the industry as a game changer.

The main advantage of crypto ETFs is the possibility of gaining exposure to a cryptocurrency without ownership, reducing the risk and cost of holding the asset. Other pros are a lower learning curve and higher security for investors since ETFs take charge of securing the underlying asset holdings. As for the main drawbacks, the main one is that as an investor you can’t have direct ownership of the asset, or, as they say in crypto, “not your keys, not your coins.” Other disadvantages are higher costs associated with holding crypto since ETFs charge fees for active management. Finally, even though investing in ETFs reduces the risk of holding an asset, price swings in the underlying cryptocurrency are likely to be reflected in the investment vehicle too.

Author

John Isige

John Isige

FXStreet

John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren

More from John Isige
Share:

Editor's Picks

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

XRP lags behind other crypto majors, declining for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Ripple secures preliminary approval for an Electronic Money Institution license from the CSSF, Luxembourg's financial regulator.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rally stalls despite ETF inflows boosting investor optimism

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rally stalls despite ETF inflows boosting investor optimism

Bitcoin holds above the 100-day EMA after correcting from the previous day’s high amid surging ETF inflows. Ethereum posts a minor correction on Thursday after a notable bullish move above $3,400, reflecting potential profit-taking.

Bitcoin steadies above $96,000 as ETF inflow surges, derivatives suggest further rally

Bitcoin steadies above $96,000 as ETF inflow surges, derivatives suggest further rally

Bitcoin price holds above $96,000 on Thursday after hitting a nearly two-month high at $97,800 the previous day. The bullish price action in BTC is further supported by rising institutional demand, as evidenced by three consecutive days of inflows into spot ETFs this week. 

Monero risks deeper correction as rally fatigues at $800 record high

Monero risks deeper correction as rally fatigues at $800 record high

Monero (XMR) edges lower on Thursday, holding around $700 at the time of writing as the rally cools off after reaching a record high of $800 on the previous day, signaling a potential cycle top. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading lower toward $90,000 on Friday after encountering rejection at a key resistance zone. The price pullback in BTC is supported by fading institutional demand, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have recorded net outflows so far this week.