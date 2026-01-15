TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Bitmine to invest $200 million in Beast Industries as investors await shareholders' vote result

  • Bitmine announces it will invest $200 million in Beast Industries, the company behind popular YouTuber MrBeast.
  • The deal comes as investors await the result of Bitmine's shareholders' vote.
  • The company is seeking to increase authorized shares from 500 million to 50 billion.
Bitmine to invest $200 million in Beast Industries as investors await shareholders' vote result
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Ethereum (ETH) treasury firm Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) said it will invest $200 million in Beast Industries, the company founded by YouTube creator Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, according to a statement on Thursday.

Beast Industries is a holding company that houses Donaldson's digital media platforms, including the largest YouTube channel with over 460 million subscribers, consumer brands, and merchandise.

Bitmine Chairman Thomas Lee noted that Beast Industries is one of the most innovative creator platforms globally, with a reach across GenZ, GenAlpha and Millennials.

Beast Industries CEO Jeff Housenbold highlighted that the investment will enable the company to pursue growth opportunities and explore integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into its upcoming financial services product. The transaction is expected to close on January 19.

Bitmine continues staking ETH as investors await shareholders vote result

The announcement comes as investors await the result of Bitmine's shareholder vote, which ended on Wednesday. The company is seeking to increase authorized shares from 500 million to 50 billion, a necessary move to ensure it continues to accumulate ETH at a rapid pace, according to Lee.

Bitmine holds the largest Ethereum treasury with a stash of 4.16 million ETH. From that balance, the company has already deployed 1.68 million ETH across staking protocols, representing more than 4% of the total ETH staked, according to Lookonchain data.

Bitmine shares are down over 2%, alongside most crypto-based stocks, at the time of publication on Thursday.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Editor's Picks

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

XRP lags behind other crypto majors, declining for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Ripple secures preliminary approval for an Electronic Money Institution license from the CSSF, Luxembourg's financial regulator.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rally stalls despite ETF inflows boosting investor optimism

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rally stalls despite ETF inflows boosting investor optimism

Bitcoin holds above the 100-day EMA after correcting from the previous day’s high amid surging ETF inflows. Ethereum posts a minor correction on Thursday after a notable bullish move above $3,400, reflecting potential profit-taking.

Bitcoin steadies above $96,000 as ETF inflow surges, derivatives suggest further rally

Bitcoin steadies above $96,000 as ETF inflow surges, derivatives suggest further rally

Bitcoin price holds above $96,000 on Thursday after hitting a nearly two-month high at $97,800 the previous day. The bullish price action in BTC is further supported by rising institutional demand, as evidenced by three consecutive days of inflows into spot ETFs this week. 

Monero risks deeper correction as rally fatigues at $800 record high

Monero risks deeper correction as rally fatigues at $800 record high

Monero (XMR) edges lower on Thursday, holding around $700 at the time of writing as the rally cools off after reaching a record high of $800 on the previous day, signaling a potential cycle top. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading lower toward $90,000 on Friday after encountering rejection at a key resistance zone. The price pullback in BTC is supported by fading institutional demand, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have recorded net outflows so far this week.