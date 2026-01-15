The USD/JPY pair posts modest gains near 158.65 during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar (USD) strengthens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) as US Initial Jobless Claims fall. The US December Industrial Production report is due later on Friday. Also, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michelle Bowman is set to speak.

Data released by the US Department of Labour (DOL) on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly dropped to 198K for the week ending January 10. This figure came in lower than the market consensus of 215K and was lower than the previous week’s 207K (revised from 208K).

This report further boosts expectations that the Fed will keep rates on hold for the next several months, which provides some support to the Greenback. Fed funds futures have pushed back bets for the next rate cut to June due to the improving labor data and as Fed policymakers continue to express concern about still sticky inflation.

Concerns that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will have more leeway to implement more fiscally expansionist policies weigh on the JPY and create a tailwind for the pair. Takaichi plans to dissolve parliament next week and call a snap parliamentary election to consolidate her power.

“If Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party secures a majority in the Lower House, the yen is likely to weaken further,” said Alex Loo, TD Securities analyst.

Meanwhile, intervention fears from Japanese authorities might cap the downside for the JPY. Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama issued another verbal warning on Wednesday, saying officials would take "appropriate action against excessive FX moves without excluding any options."