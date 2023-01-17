Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats towards $1,900 as markets doubt strong China growth

- Gold price extends the week-start pullback from multi-month high.
- China reports upbeat GDP, Industrial Production and Retail Sales, but NBS comments challenge optimism.
- Return of full markets underpins US Treasury yields rebound and challenge XAU/USD bulls.
Gold price (XAU/USD) dropped for the second consecutive day after poking the highest levels since April 2022, down 0.20% as sellers kept the reins near $1,910 during early Tuesday.
US Dollar Index rebound from the seven-month low, amid firmer US Treasury bond yields, underpinned the Gold price pullback on Monday. However, the price-negative market sentiment, even after China’s positive economics, seemed to have weighed on the XAU/USD of late.
Regarding the data, China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (Q4) printed 0.0% QoQ figure versus -0.8% expected and 3.9% prior. Further details suggest that the Industrial Production for December grew 1.3% YoY versus 0.5% market forecasts and 2.2% prior readings. Additionally, Retail Sales improved to -1.8% YoY for December compared to -7.8% consensus and -5.9% prior.
It should be observed, however, that the China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) mentioned after the data that the foundation for economic recovery is not solid yet.
Also read: China’s NBS: Foundation for economic recovery not solid yet
Other than the NBS comments, the market’s lack of acceptance of the upbeat China data, amid hopes of witnessing a downbeat outcome due to the COVID-19 woes, also seemed to have weighed on the sentiment and the XAU/USD prices. Furthermore, recently positive US sentiment figures and the inflation expectations conveyed on Friday probed the previously dovish bias for the Federal Reserve (Fed) and underpinned a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields.
That said, the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses as it retreats from the monthly high while the US 10-year Treasury yields defend the week-start recovery, up two basis points (bps) near 3.54% by the press time.
Moving on, Gold traders should wait for the second-tier US data like NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for January, expected -4.5 versus -11.2 prior, for clear directions. However, major attention will be given to Wednesday’s US Retail Sales for December, which is expected to be 0.1% YoY versus -0.6% prior.
Gold price technical analysis
A clear downside break of the three-day-old bullish channel favors Gold sellers as they approach the previous resistance line from January 09, close to $1,898 by the press time.
That said, the bearish MACD signals and downbeat RSI (14), not oversold, also keep the Gold bears hopeful.
It’s worth noting that the $1,900 threshold can act as immediate downside support, while the 200-HMA level surrounding $1,878 could probe the XAU/USD bears afterwards.
Alternatively, the stated channel’s lower line, close to $1,923 at the latest, restricts the immediate upside of the XAU/USD.
Following that, an ascending trend line from the last Thursday, near $1,947, could challenge the Gold buyers before directing them toward the April 2022 peak surrounding $1,998.
Gold price: Hourly chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1910.32
|Today Daily Change
|-4.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|1914.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1842.58
|Daily SMA50
|1797.84
|Daily SMA100
|1735.86
|Daily SMA200
|1776.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1929.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1910.91
|Previous Weekly High
|1921.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1865.22
|Previous Monthly High
|1833.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1917.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1922.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1907.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1900.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1889.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1925.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1936.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1943.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles below 0.7000 despite upbeat China's data dump
AUD/USD is consolidating the latest uptick following the release of the upbeat Chinese Q4 GDP report and business activity data. China's Q4 GDP beat estimates with 2.9% YoY while arriving at 0% MoM. The pair is struggling below 0.7000 amid a US Dollar rebound.
USD/JPY: Inverse H&S confirmation teases buyers around 129.00
USD/JPY refreshes intraday high around 129.15 as it pierces the neckline of a two-day-old inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) bullish chart pattern during early Tuesday. 200-HMA acts as final defense of buyers, 50-HMA guards immediate downside.
Gold retreats towards $1,900 as markets doubt strong China growth
Gold price drops for the second consecutive day after poking the highest levels since April 2022, down 0.20% intraday as sellers keep the reins near $1,910 during early Tuesday. Return of full markets underpins US Treasury yields rebound and challenge XAU/USD bulls.
Cardano price could retrace to these key levels as ADA bulls pause before critical hurdle
Cardano price shows renewed strength that has allowed it to rally explosively over the last two weeks or more. This exponential run-up is currently facing a stiff resistance level that could either result in a minor pullback or a steep correction, especially if Bitcoin price drops as well.
This week, all eyes are on Japan
This is a week you can go mad trying to absorb and understand so much data. It seems improbable, but Japan is front and center. Japan reports CPI on Friday, but before then, we get the Bank of Japan updated economic forecasts and any fresh changes to the monetary policy regime on Wednesday.