Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats towards $1,800 amid sluggish start to the key week

- Gold teases intraday low, consolidates Friday’s heavy gains.
- The US off, cautious sentiment triggers pullback from the key upside hurdle.
- ECB stands out the central bank events, Japan, Eurozone GDP are important too.
- Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD bulls remain in control following dismal NFP data
Gold (XAU/USD) begins the crucial week on a back foot, down 0.11% intraday around $1,825, heading into Monday’s European session.
An absence of the US and Canadian traders join sluggish economic calendar and the coronavirus woes to weigh on the market sentiment, underpinning the gold price weakness. It’s worth noting that the cautious mood ahead of crucial central bank meetings and important data scheduled during the week also allows gold buyers to consolidate the recent gains.
Gold’s pullback from the seven-week top could be best linked to the mildly offered stock futures and Treasury yields, favoring the US Dollar Index (DXY). That said, the DXY rises 0.08% intraday to portray a bounce-off monthly low.
COVID-19 conditions remain grim in Asia–Pacific and join the latest China–Taiwan tussles to weigh on the market sentiment. Furthermore, political play in Japan and downbeat headlines from Afghanistan also portray a mild risk-off mood amid a quiet Asian session.
This week comprises three key central bank meetings, namely the ECB, RBA and BOC, which in turn keeps the traders on their toes and curtail the previously risk-on mood. Also in the line were Q2 GDP figures from Eurozone and Japan, which in turn probe gold buyers. Additionally, downbeat US employment data for August and weak ISM Services PMI raised challenges for the global economic outlook and also poke optimists.
Moving on, global markets are likely to remain inactive as American and Canadian traders enjoy an extended weekend. Hence, a pullback can’t be rejected but the odds favoring a trend change are likely minimal.
Technical analysis
Despite the failure to cross a seven-week-old horizontal hurdle, around $1,832-34, bullish MACD and upward sloping Momentum line back the recovery moves from the yearly low.
Also favoring the gold buyers is the metal’s sustained trading beyond the 200-DMA level of $1,810, as well as a clear upside break of a three-month-old descending trend line, now support around $1,795.
It’s worth noting that the $1,800 add to the downside filters whereas June’s low around $1,750 becomes the key support past $1,795.
Alternatively, a daily closing beyond $1,834 becomes necessary for the bulls to progress towards the early June’s low near $1,856. However, any further upside will enable gold buyers to aim for the $1,900 threshold and a fresh three-month high beyond $1,916.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1826.28
|Today Daily Change
|-1.55
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1827.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1787.5
|Daily SMA50
|1795.88
|Daily SMA100
|1814.9
|Daily SMA200
|1809.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1834.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1809.06
|Previous Weekly High
|1834.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|1801.75
|Previous Monthly High
|1831.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|1687.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1824.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1818.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1813.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1798.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1788.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1838.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1848.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1863.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers near 1.1870 as USD rebounds, German data eyed
EUR/USD is posting mild losses below 1.1900 on the first trading of a fresh week. After testing the high above 1.1900 for the first time since August on Friday, the pair is retreating, as the US dollar recovers ground following disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
GBP/USD retreats from monthly highs amid higher US Treasury yields, UK PMI eyed
The GPD/USD pair prints minute losses on the first trading day of the week. The pair opened higher but failed to sustain the gains. US Dollar Index rebounds from the earlier lows but remains pressurized below 92.00. The sterling continues to track Brexit news, a tax hike on the cards.
EUR/USD hovers near 1.1870 as USD rebounds, German data eyed
EUR/USD is posting mild losses below 1.1900 on the first trading of a fresh week. After testing the high above 1.1900 for the first time since August on Friday, the pair is retreating, as the US dollar recovers ground following disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
Ethereum Classic bulls take aim, 22% upswing likely
Ethereum Classic price took a tumble after a brief rally as it could not slice through a crucial support level. This lack of bullish momentum led to a swift downswing. However, the buyers were able to make a comeback.
ECB will be a critical event this week as US dollar looks into the abyss
The euro is flying high and the US dollar is on its knees following a series of bearish events that have taken the bulls by surprise. The central banks are converging with members of the European Central Bank emerging from the flanks with a hawkish narrative.