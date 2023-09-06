Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD oscillates between $1,935 and $1,915, US soft landing eyed – Confluence Detector

- Gold Price seesaws within key trading range despite the previous day’s heavy loss.
- Market’s consolidation amid China stimulus hopes, anxiety ahead of US data allow XAU/USD bears to take a breather.
- Fears of economic slowdown in Beijing contradict US soft landing chatters and weigh on the Gold Price.
- US ISM Services PMI, Fed talks eyed for fresh impulse.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) portrays a corrective bounce from the weekly low as it prods the four-day losing streak ahead of the key US data amid sluggish markets. In doing so, the XAU/USD price struggles to justify the latest cautious optimism driven by Chinese property stocks, amid hopes of more stimulus for the real estate sector, as fears of economic slowdown in Beijing join hawkish statements from the Fed officials.
Recently upbeat US employment and activity data defends the Fed’s “higher for longer” bias for the rates and defends the hopes of witnessing a soft landing in the US, which in turn underpins the US Dollar and weighs on the Gold Price. Elsewhere, strong yields and the US Dollar, as well as the US-China tensions, also exert downside pressure on the market’s risk appetite and the XAU/USD.
Moving forward, the US ISM Services PMI and the final prints of the US S&P Global PMIs will be crucial to confirm the US growth concerns, as well as back the hawkish Fed talks, which in turn may keep the Gold bears hopeful on flashing upbeat outcomes. Also, the market’s fears emanating from China and developments surrounding the same could act as additional catalysts for the XAU/USD traders to watch.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains vulnerable, looks to $1,916 confluence support
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
As per our Technical Confluence indicator, the Gold Price seesaws within a strong trading range between $1,935 and $1,915 despite the previous day’s heavy fall, the biggest in five weeks.
That said, the Pivot Point one-day R1, Fibonacci 61.8% on one-month and 50-SMA on the hourly (H1) play restricts the immediate upside of the XAU/USD.
On the contrary, a convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% on one-month, Pivot Point one-day S2, one-week S1 and 200-SMA on one-day puts a floor under the Gold Price.
It’s worth noting that the Fibonacci 38.2% on one-day and 200-SMA on one-day, around $1,931, restricts the immediate upside of the Gold Price while the Fibonacci 23.6% on one-month, close to $1,905 acts as an extra filter towards the south.
Meanwhile, Fibonacci 23.6% on one-week and Pivot Point one-day R2, close to $1,943, acts as the last defense of the Gold sellers.
Overall, the Gold Price remains depressed despite the latest inaction within the key trading range.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0750 ahead of EU Retail Sales, US ISM PMI
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce toward 1.0750, shrugging off the downbeat German factory data in the European morning on Wednesday. The US Dollar is retreating alongside the US Treasury bond yields, despite a risk-off market mood. EU Retail Sales, US PMIs eyed.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2600 amid US Dollar pullback
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.2600, rebounding from its lowest level since June 13 in early Europe on Wednesday. The pair is underpinned by a broad pullback in the US Dollar from six-month highs, as the focus shifts to the US ISM Services PMI for fresh cues.
Gold remains vulnerable, looks to $1,916 confluence support
Gold price is sitting at fresh six-day lows near $1,925, pausing its four-day losing streak, as the United States Dollar (USD) rally takes a breather ahead of the release of a fresh batch of high-impact economic data from the US.
Optimism whales add 40 million OP tokens to their holdings
Optimism whales' spending pattern strongly suggests a widespread accumulation. These investors have accumulated tens of millions of OP tokens in the last two months.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Strength may spook markets, boosting US Dollar Premium
Shop until you drop – the restless US consumer should never be underestimated, and fresh strength from services activity, America's largest sector, also warrants caution.