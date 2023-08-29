Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD nears key $1,940 resistance amid US data focus – Confluence Detector

- Gold Price remains firmer around two-week high as bulls cheer softer US Dollar, cautious optimism.
- US Dollar traces downbeat yields amid uncertainty about Fed’s next moves and anxiety ahead of Consumer Confidence data.
- Hopes of more stimulus from China add strength to XAU/USD run-up after snapping the four-week losing streak.
- Gold Price approaches key upside hurdle as top-tier US statistics loom.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) defends the previous weekly recovery, the first in five, as it rises for the second consecutive day amid the broad US Dollar weakness. Also adding strength to the XAU/USD rebound is the cautious optimism in the market, as well as the downbeat Treasury bond yields.
It’s worth noting that the US Dollar Index (DXY) cheers the Fed policymakers’ data dependency and recent mixed US data, as well as a sustained pullback in the US Treasury bond yields from the multi-year high marked last week.
Elsewhere, hopes of more stimulus from China via fiscal, as well as monetary policy, keep the Gold buyers hopeful.
However, the cautious mood ahead of the US inflation and employment clues, as well as China activity data, prod the XAU/USD bulls around the key $1,940 resistance confluence.
To sum up, the Gold Price has the majority of catalysts needed for the further upside but $1,940 and broad US Dollar weakness, as well as the downbeat yields, will decide the further advances of the XAU/USD.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: Tide turns in favor of XAU/USD buyers, US jobs data awaited
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
As per our Technical Confluence indicator, the Gold Price floats within a $40 region multiple resistance area ahead of this week’s top-tier US inflation and employment clues.
That said, a convergence of the Pivot Point one-day R1 and the previous daily high guards the immediate recovery of the Gold Price near $1,928.
Following that, the 200-SMA on the four-hour (4H) chart and Fibonacci 61.8% on one-month, around $1,937, restricts further upside of the Gold Price.
In a case where the XAU/USD buyers keep the reins past $1,937, the Pivot Point one-week R2 around $1,945 will act as the last defense of the Gold sellers.
On the flip side, a convergence of the 5-DMA, previous daily low, Fibonacci 23.6% on one-week and Pivot Point one-day S1 together restrict the immediate Gold Price downside near $1,910.
Should the XAU/USD bears manage to conquer the $1,910 key support, the 10-DMA, previous monthly low and Fibonacci 161.8% on weekly chart, close to $1,900 at the latest, will act as the last check for the sellers.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to modest gains below mid-1.0800s ahead of US data
EUR/USD is trading firmer above 1.0800, moving away from over a two-month low. The pair is supported by a modest USD downtick. Retreating US bond yields and a positive risk tone turn out to be key factors weighing on the Greenback ahead of the US jobs and sentiment data.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.2850 on softer US Dollar
GBP/USD is holding on to the renewed upside, heading toward 1.2850 in the European morning on Tuesday. The extended retreat in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields underpin the pair. Focus shifts to the m id-tier US economic data for fresh cues.
Gold nears key $1,940 resistance amid US data focus
Gold Price defends the previous weekly recovery, the first in five, as it rises for the second consecutive day amid the broad US Dollar weakness. Also adding strength to the XAU/USD rebound is the cautious optimism in the market, as well as the downbeat Treasury bond yields.
New PEPE coin debuts amid skepticism; critics believe original will prevail
PEPE, faced intense backlash after developers stole and sold nearly $15 million worth of tokens on the open market. This caused the meme coin to tank 17%. But a new meme coin seems to have emerged on the Ethereum chain.
The week ahead: Anticipated economic data for the upcoming week
US JOLTs Job Openings in July at 9.582M, hinting at stable conditions amid tight labour markets. EU German CPI held at 0.3%, while US Q2 GDP at 2.4% reflects effective economic planning.