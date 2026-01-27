Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD nears $5,100 record high amid renewed trade uncertainties

Gold (XAU/USD) has resumed its broader upside trend on Tuesday, and returns to levels near the all-time highs in the $5,100 area. Trade uncertainties, growing fears of a US government shutdown, and market expectations of further Fed easing are boosting demand for safe havens.

US President Trump brought concerns about its erratic trade policy back to the table after raising 10% tariffs on South Korea by 10%, following a trade rift with Canada on Monday and the EU last week. Meanwhile, US Senate Democrats are threatening to block funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in response for the killings in Minnesota, which would lead to a partial government shutdown.

Technical analysis: Gold bulls aim at levels above $5,100

The XAU/USD pair maintains its positive trend with bulls aiming for a retest of the $5,100 resistance area, although the indicators in the 4-hour chart are showing signals of an exhausted rally. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a bearish crossover near the zero line, with momentum slipping into negative territory, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pulling back from overbought levels.

A rejection at $5,100 would suggest a double top, a bearish sign, and give bears hopes for a retest of Monday's lows, at $4,990, looking for a corrective pullback towards the January 23 low in the $4,890 area.

A successful break of the $5,100 level, on the contrary, would expose the 261.8% Fibonacci extension of the January 16-21 rally, at the $5,450 area.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)