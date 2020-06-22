Gold hits a one-month high of $1,753 on Monday.

Technical indicators call a re-test of 2020 highs.

Gold is better bid at press time with technical charts reporting bullish patterns.

The yellow metal is currently changing hands at $1,753 per ounce, the highest level since May 20.

The daily chart MACD and the signal line are reporting a falling channel breakout and the hourly price chart is showing a symmetrical triangle breakout. These patterns indicate that the recovery rally from the June 5 low of $1,670 has resumed and prices could rise to the 2020 high of $1,765 reached on May 18.

Acceptance above that level would expose the psychological hurdle of $1,800. On the downside, a close below $1,704 (June 15 high) is needed to invalidate the bullish setup.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels