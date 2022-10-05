Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD juggles around $1,720 as DXY turns subdued, US ADP job data buzz

- Gold price is playing in a limited territory around $1,720.00 ahead of US ADP Employment data.
- The risk sentiment is displaying a mixed response as yields have turned sideways.
- The event of the US NFP will display the true status of the US labor market.
Gold price (XAU/USD) oscillating around $1,720.00 after dropping from $1,726.50 as investors are awaiting the US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) employment data release for fresh cues. Fresh demand recorded in the US dollar index (DXY) from 110.20 is fading now as the fragile rebound move is met with significant offers of around 110.50.
Risk-profile is displaying mixed response as yields have turned sideways. The 10-year benchmark US Treasury yields are hovering below their day’s high of 3.64%.
FX domain needs fresh impetus for a decisive move and investors have shifted their focus toward the US ADP data. As per the projections, the US labor market has witnessed a fresh addition of 200k jobs in September vs. the former addition of 132k. The status of lower job additions could compel the Federal Reserve (Fed) to slow down the pace of hiking interest rates as economic projects are needed to be cared for while combating the inflationary pressures.
Later this week, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data will provide the true picture of employment status in the US. Considering the US NFP data, the US economy has created 250k jobs in September, lower than the August reading of 315k.
Gold technical analysis
Signs of exhaustion in the uptrend are clearly visible in the gold prices after failing to continue the bumper rally towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (placed from August 10 high at $1,807.93 to September low at $1,614.85) at $1,734.58. Consideration of a bearish reversal could be a little early as corrective moves are generally observed after a juggernaut rally.
The gold prices are comfortably established above the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,696.00.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is showing a bullish bias as it is oscillating in a bullish range of 60.00-80.00. However, a correction towards 60.00 cannot be ruled out.
Gold four-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1718.55
|Today Daily Change
|-7.63
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|1726.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1679.83
|Daily SMA50
|1724.74
|Daily SMA100
|1763.48
|Daily SMA200
|1823.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1729.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1695.18
|Previous Weekly High
|1675.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|1614.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1716.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1708.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1704.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1682.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1669.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1738.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1751.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1773.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
