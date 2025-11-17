TRENDING:
Canada CPI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD is looking for direction right below $4,100

  • Gols found support near $4,040 but remains unable to extend its recovery beyond $4,100.
  • Investors remain cautious ahead of the release of delayed US data.
  • Technically, Gold shows ongoing bearish pressure, although momentum indicators are turning flat.
Guillermo Alcala

Gold’s (XAU/USD) reversal from monthly highs near $4,250 hit last week has been contained above $4,040, but the precious metal is trading sideways on Monday with upside attempts capped below the $4,100 so far. Investors are looking from the sidelines, awaiting the release of delayed US macroeconomic data.

Precious metals are wavering, with choppy trading prevailing during the Asian and European sessions. Recent comments from Fed officials have been tilted to the hawkish side, providing some support to the US Dollar, but traders are reluctant to place directional bets, awaiting a backlog of US macroeconomic figures for a more precise outlook on the US economy and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

Technical Analysis: Treading water halfway through November’s range

XAU/USD Chart
XAU/USD 4-Hour Chart

The technical picture remains moderately bearish, following a 2.6% reversal over the last two trading days. The 4-Hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) has flatlined below the 50 level, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) continues to print red bars in the histogram. Although the MACD line is showing signs of bottoming, this suggests that the immediate bearish trend is losing momentum.

The pair has strong support in the area around $4,040, where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the early November rally meets the November 14 low. This Fibonacci level is a common target for corrections. Nevertheless, below here, the target is the $4,000, a psychological level, and the 78,6% Fibonacci retracement of the same cycle.

Resistance is at the mentioned $4,100a area (session highs) ahead of the November 11 high and November 13 low of $4,170, which guards the path towards last week’s highs of $4,210 and $4,250 (November 14 and 13 respectively).

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1600

EUR/USD is still under pressure around 1.1600 at the begginning of the week. The US Dollar, in the meantime, is finding its feet again as risk sentiment stays on the back foot and markets continue dialling down expectations for a December Fed rate cut, keeping any bounce in the pair fairly limited.

GBP/USD advances modestly, retargets 1.3200

GBP/USD starts the new trading week with decent gains, although still below the 1.3200 mark. Meanwhile, Cable appears bid despite fresh buying interest is lending legs to the Greenback, in a context of subdued sentiment and steady concerns around the UK fiscal landscape.

Gold alternates gains with losses above $4,000

Gold is drifting without much direction on Monday, flicking between small gains and minor losses while staying just above the $4,100 mark per troy ounce. Comments from several key FOMC officials offered little enthusiasm for cutting rates further, leading traders to trim their expectations for another Fed move, and leaving the yellow metal without a clear catalyst for now.

Canada CPI seen easing in October as traders weigh BoC policy outlook

Canadian inflation is expected to edge lower in October. The core CPI is still seen well above the BoC’s 2% goal. The Canadian Dollar managed to regain some composure this month.

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

At the start of a new week, the market mood has calmed. US stock futures are pointing to small gains later on Monday, after a sharp sell off on Friday, European stock index futures are mostly flat at the start of the week.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers amid new Pi App Studio updates

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2200 at press time on Monday, sustaining the 3.52% gains from Sunday. The announcement of Pi App Studio updates on Thursday aligns with the three-day recovery in PI token, with bulls aiming towards the 50-day Exponential Moving Average.  

