Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD in limbo, starved of drivers, left to technical flows

- Gold is in a phase of consolidation although bearish while below $1,830.
- The week is starting out quiet as markets are starved of drivers.
- The Fed's blackout period and light data week leave gold in limbo.
As per the start of the week's analysis, Gold, Chart of the Week: Bearish confluences below $1,830, the yellow metal, XAU/USD, is on the backfoot still and pressured by a more robust US dollar. At $1,818, gold is trading around flat on the day after travelling in a tight range of between $1,813.20 and $1,823.21.
With Wall Street closed on Monday, it's a quiet start to the week in markets with a light economic calendar and the Federal Reserve blackout period before the next interest rate decision later in the month, 26 January. With the coronavirus risk and negative sentiment there abating, there is little out there driving prices. Instead, a phase of consolidation has left the priors metal bounded to familiar territory with the price leaning against a key daily support structure.
In Asia, there was at least key data from China's economy that showed it had rebounded in 2021 from its pandemic-induced slump. However, the pace slowed further in the fourth quarter off the back of weak consumption and a property downturn. This has fallen into the hands of the US dollar bulls that had taken the reigns on Friday in a risk-off market environment.
Additionally, the PBoC was surprised by cutting the 7-day reverse repo rate in addition to cutting the 1-year MLF rate in a shift in policy that reflects the desire from policy makers to quickly stabilise economic growth.
''The PBoC has a limited window for further monetary easing, as it factors in global considerations. In particular, with the Fed looking ready to embark on rate hikes soon, the PBoC will likely intensify its focus on financial stability later this year,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained. ''The stock market wobbles and capital outflows associated with the last Fed tightening cycle haven’t been forgotten.''
The US dollar index, DXY, which declined sharply last week until Friday's leap, rose 0.1% to 95.346 despite the cash Treasury market being closed as well for a holiday.
We now are seeing 3.7 Fed rate hikes priced in for 2022 and 2.3 for 2023. Goldman Sachs told clients that ''market participants seem to be inferring that the risks to policy pricing are now more balanced,"
Meanwhile, China's appetite for precious metals is growing, analysts at TD Securities explained. ''Tracking positions held by the top participants in Shanghai, we find that Chinese traders have finally increased their appetite for gold and silver amid weakening growth and as domestic infections spread. Alongside an increase in CTA trend follower positioning, this flow has been sufficiently strong to lift gold prices against the prevailing narrative of a hawkish Fed.''
However, the analysts also explained that ''as global markets remain intensely focused on pricing the Fed's exit, we expect fewer sources of upside flow in the coming weeks to leave gold prices vulnerable to a consolidation.''
As for the greenback, bets that the dollar will rise have edged lower in the week's positioning data to Jan. 11. However, they remained close to recent highs, suggesting investors are keen to hold the greenback amid "hawkish rhetoric from the Fed in recent months", Rabobank wrote in a note this week. "However, the sell-off in USDs in the spot market last week suggests that long positions had become crowded," Rabobank analysts added.
All in all, this does leave the outlook consolidative for both the yellow metal and the greenback and the following technical analysis rhymes with such sentiment:
Gold 4-hour chart
At the start of the week, it was indicated that there would be an upside correction before a move lower to test support as per the chart above.
This has played out as follows, so far:
Meanwhile, the outlook is bearish and there are prospects of a move into the depths of the $1,800s to meet the $1,801 prior low. However, a break above $1,829 and a close in the $1,830's would negate the bearish outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1400 as dollar holds its ground
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the early American session on Monday and edged lower toward 1.1400 with the greenback building on Friday's recovery gains. Bond and stock markets in the US will be closed due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
GBP/USD drops to fresh daily lows below 1.3650
After moving sideways a little below 1.3700 during the European session, GBP/USD lost its traction and fell to its lowest level in five days below 1.3650. In the absence of fresh fundamental catalysts on the MLK Day, the dollar continues to outperform its major rivals.
Gold hovering around $1,820 in a quiet start to the week
Spot gold seesaws around Friday’s close, with trading limited amid US markets closure due to Martin Luther King day. The dollar managed to advance modestly during the European session, resulting in the metal trimming early gains.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin rank amongst the most popular cryptos
Based on a survey conducted by Huobi, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin are the top cryptocurrencies. Investors turn to cryptocurrencies for long-term investment potential.
Lucid Group Inc jumps higher on rumors of Apple partnership
NASDAQ: LCID appeared to be heading for another flat trading day on Friday until a veiled article caused a sudden jolt during intraday trading. Shares of Lucid gained 1.96% on Friday.