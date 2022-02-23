Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers around $1,900 as Russia-linked woes escalate

- Gold prices struggle for clear direction after stepping back from eight-month high.
- Technical resistance join indecision over Russian invasion of Ukraine, Fed’s next action to restrict immediate moves.
- US turns down Blinken-Lavrov meeting, Biden-Putin summit as the West sanctions Moscow.
- Gold Price Forecast: Ukraine in the eye of the storm, fears boost safe-haven assets
Spot gold (XAU/USD) remains mildly offered around $1,900 during Wednesday’s Asian session, following the U-turn from the highest levels since June 2021 flashed the previous day.
The yellow metal’s recent inaction could be linked to the absence of Japanese traders, which indirectly affects US bond demand in Asia and restricts catalysts for gold. Also testing the gold traders are recently mixed concerns over the Fed’s next performance and cautious mood over Russia-Ukraine conditions as the West gets aggressive in sanctioning Moscow.
Recently receding odds of a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine tussles offered the latest blow to the market’s risk appetite, as well as favor gold buyers, as the US ruled out the scope of a summit between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. On the same line were comments from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s rejection of the need for Thursday’s meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
On the contrary, US President Biden’s comments like, “We have no intention of fighting Russia,” seem to have played the role of turning down the fears of a full-fledged war between the West and Moscow.
Elsewhere, Dr. Raphael W. Bostic, Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, said, “Fed is going to "let the data guide us" in upcoming decisions.” The policymaker’s comments were in line with Monday’s statements from Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman who mentioned, “It is too soon to tell if the Fed should hike 25 or 50bps in March.”
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures consolidate recent losses with 0.5% intraday gains while the US Treasury yields remain inactive at around 1.94% after rising around 2.0% daily in the previous day.
Moving on, Fedspeak and geopolitical can keep the driver’s seat but the sluggish markets may allow gold to pare some of the latest gains.
Technical analysis
Overbought RSI joined a 17-month-old resistance line to trigger gold’s pullback from multi-day high on Tuesday.
Even so, the metal remains above November 2021 peak, as well as backed by a 13-day-old support line near $1,877, which in turn keeps gold buyers hopeful of overcoming the immediate hurdle surrounding $1,910. Also acting as an upside filter is November 2021 top surrounding $1,917.
Gold: Daily chart
Meanwhile, a convergence of the previous resistance line from January 20 joins an upward sloping trend line from February 11 to highlight $1,890 as the immediate key support.
Following that, 50-DMA and a three-week-long rising trend line, respectively near $1,872 and $1,857, will lure the gold sellers before confirming their dominance.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1899.21
|Today Daily Change
|-1.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1900.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1839.6
|Daily SMA50
|1823.4
|Daily SMA100
|1809.87
|Daily SMA200
|1808.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1914.34
|Previous Daily Low
|1891.45
|Previous Weekly High
|1902.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|1844.65
|Previous Monthly High
|1853.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1780.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1900.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1905.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1889.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1879.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1866.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1912.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1924.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1935.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback battles 21-DMA, 50-DMA convergence
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1300 during early Wednesday’s Asian session, fading the previous day’s corrective pullback from a weekly low. Bearish MACD signals keep sellers hopeful inside three-week-old triangle.
GBP/USD: Bulls are hopeful below 1.3600 for a fresh rally
The GBP/USD pair is juggling in a narrow range of 1.3576-1.3604 after a juggernaut rally from Tuesday's low of 1.3538. On an intraday scale, the cable is forming a bullish pennant pattern which signals a consolidation phase after a strong upside move and leads to a further upside in the coming trading sessions.
Gold hovers around $1,900 as Russia-linked woes escalate
Spot gold remains mildly offered around $1,900 during Wednesday’s Asian session, following the U-turn from the highest levels since June 2021 flashed the previous day. US turns down Blinken-Lavrov meeting, Biden-Putin summit as the West sanctions Moscow.
Terra presents buying opportunity before LUNA hits $70
LUNA price has performed admirably over the past two weeks, especially compared to the losses the broader cryptocurrency market has suffered lately. Terra has been stuck in a range for almost the entire month of February thus far – but a bullish breakout may be imminent.
Pricing in geopolitical risk is really very hard
Pricing in geopolitical risk is really very hard. We either have too few rules or too many, and past events are too few to deliver historical perspective. The sample is too small, so to speak. In Ukraine/Russia, we have exactly one previous case.