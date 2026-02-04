Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds above $5,000 with US employment in focus
Gold (XAU/USD) is trading higher for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, standing above the $5,000 psychological level, trading at $ 5,050 at the time of writing, with markets calm ahead of the release of the US ADP Employment Change Report, due later on Wednesday.
Precious metals remain weighed by a steady US Dollar, buoyed by the end of a two-day shutdown and the positive reaction to the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chairman. The Greenback's rally seen over the last few days, however, seems stalled. In this context, the ADP is likely to set the near-term direction for the USD, and probably also for Gold.
Technical Analysis: Resistance at $5,100 is holding bulls
The immediate XAU/USD trend remains positive, and technical indicators endorse that view. Price action has returned above the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram is positive and expanding, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints 55, neutral with a slight bullish tilt.
Upside attempts have been capped ahead of a confluence of resistances, between the January 29 low, at the $5,100 area, and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of last week's sell-off, at $5,135. Further up, the next target is the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, at the $5,330 area.
Immediate support is at the February 3 high of $4,990, and the mentioned 100-period SMA, now at $4,885, a confirmation below here, negates the immediate bullish outlook.
(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)
Author
Guillermo Alcala
FXStreet
Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.