 USD/JPY approaches 157.00 as Yen struggles ahead of the elections  

The Japanese Yen (JPY) became the worst-performing currency of the G8 on Wednesday. JPY weakness has boosted the USD/JPY pair, which is trading above 156.80 at the time of writing, on track to a 3% rally from last week’s lows.



Investors are selling the Yen across the board heading into this weekend’s snap elections. Prime Minister Takaichi’s increasing popularity has triggered concerns that she will come from the polls with a stronger parliamentary support to extend her tax cut and large stimulus program, leading to a fiscal crisis.

Markets shrug off intervention fears

Tokyo authorities have warned about a potential intervention to stem excessive Yen volatility, but Takaichi’s comments praising the benefits of a soft Yen and the US Treasury Secretary’s denial of a coordinated plan to support JPY stability have sent the Yen tumbling across the board.



The Greenback, however, is not particularly strong on Wednesday. Investors are still celebrating the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chairman, and the end of a two-day partial government shutdown has provided additional support to the US Dollar Index (DXY), but the last few days’ rally seems to have stalled.

Traders are awaiting the release of US Services activity data, due later on Wednesday, and the ADP Employment Change report. Private-sector jobs are expected to show a moderate improvement. ADP data may be particularly relevant, as the government shutdown has delayed Friday’s US Nonfarm payrolls report.