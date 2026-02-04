Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP steadies above 1.3700 near nine-day EMA support

Pound Sterling ticks up against USD ahead of US private job, PMI data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades higher against its major currency peers on Wednesday as investors await the Bank of England’s monetary policy announcement on Thursday. The British currency gains on expectations that the BoE will leave interest rates unchanged at 3.75% in its first policy meeting of 2026. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Steadies above 1.3700 near nine-day EMA support

GBP/USD steadies after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3700 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart points to a potential bearish reversal as the range narrows, indicating waning buyer momentum within a rising wedge pattern. Read more...

GBP: Extending rebound ahead of BoE policy meeting – MUFG

The Pound has continued to strengthen ahead of the Bank of England's policy meeting. EUR/GBP has broken below support from the 200-day moving average at around 0.8650. This strengthening is attributed to reduced UK fiscal and political risks and signs of growth momentum in the UK, notes Lee Hardman, MUFG Senior Currency Analyst. Read more...